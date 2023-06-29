Markets

Gold nears March low as dollar strengthens

Rising interest rates and an emboldened greenback cast a shadow over non-yielding bullion, pushing prices down

29 June 2023 - 07:55 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/RHJ2017
Gold prices lingered near a mid-March low on Thursday, dragged down by a stronger dollar and hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,903.19 per ounce by 3.40am GMT, near a mid-March low hit on Wednesday. US gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,911.70.

The dollar index was higher, making gold expensive for holders of other currencies.

Powell’s hawkish remarks reinforced interest rates going higher for longer, with a higher opportunity cost of holding bullion dimming its appeal, said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong.

Powell suggested another two rate hikes to the Fed funds target rate were likely, and he did not see inflation abating to the 2% target until 2025.

Investors now see an 81% chance of a 25-basis-point (bps) rate hike in July before rates holding steady for the remainder of the year, according to CME’s Fedwatch Tool.

High interest rates discourage investing in non-yielding gold.

Market participants are now awaiting initial US jobless claims and final first-quarter GDP numbers due later in the day, along with personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data for May on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the core PCE, the Fed’s favoured inflation gauge, to be 4.7% on a year-over-year basis, well above the Fed’s 2% target.

Asian shares were subdued on the premise of higher interest rates, while the Japanese yen and the Chinese yuan struggled to lift from lows amid fears of official intervention.

China’s factory activity likely contracted for a third straight month in June, albeit at a marginally slower pace, a Reuters poll showed.

Spot silver was little changed at $22.71 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.2% to $912.52.

Palladium rose 0.6% to $1,256.83 per ounce, after hitting a 4½-year low in the previous session.

Reuters

