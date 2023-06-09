Rising odds of the US Federal Reserve maintaining interest rates overshadows concerns of a market liquidity drain
Investment would lift the nation not only educationally, but also materially
Proposed legislation will target China and other countries with loose environmental rules
Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian
The empowered investment group says several of its portfolio companies are holding up despite SA’s tough conditions including power cuts
Business Day TV speaks to Esteban Giudici, senior policy adviser at Tracit
Business Day TV speaks to independent economist Duma Gqubule and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki
Florida governor Ron DeSantis and US Senator Tim Scott accuse justice department of political bias
Saudi Arabia tries to sportswash its human rights record by offering big bucks to top golfers and others not overly worried about people’s rights.
Italian Antonio Fuoco ends champions Toyota’s run of six successive poles
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, with its global peers mixed, as investors digest economic data. The focus is on next week’s US Federal Reserve policy meeting.
Markets have mostly struggled, making significant moves this week, with analysts saying markets appear be in a holding pattern before the federal open market committee meeting on June 13-14...
JSE lifts after difficult week for markets
Analysts say markets appear be in a holding pattern before the US’s FOMC meeting next week
