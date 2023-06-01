Markets

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKET

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth

01 June 2023 - 17:54
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
Markets
23 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Jaco Eagar from Rand Swiss
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand stares down the R20/$ mark
Markets
2.
Rand hits record low as ICC tells SA to arrest ...
Markets
3.
JSE lifts on US debt-ceiling deal
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE joins global jitters over US ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.