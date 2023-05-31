Business Day TV talks to Jaco Eagar from Rand Swiss
It is a pity he has left when SA most needs him
Government presentation provides update on measures to alleviate poor services from dysfunctional state-owned companies
Business Day TV talks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
The information in some countries in Oceania and Asia, excluding Japan, may have been public from October 2016 to May 2023
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
If the import tariff suspension is not ended in August the decline in production will threaten food security
Astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi is the first Saudi woman to fly in space, just five years after women in Saudi Arabia gained the right to drive in June 2018
Northern Irishman’s nearly nine-year barren run in the elite events has left the golfing great puzzled
Long-haul-flight recovery has never looked this good, thanks to La Mer’s splurge-worthy night balm
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed with a focus on the US debt-ceiling negotiations.
Bloomberg reported that US House speaker Kevin McCarthy dismissed threats from Republican hard-liners to oust him over the debt-limit deal he forged with President Joe Biden and expressed confidence that legislators would pass legislation in time to avert a US default...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE weakens as investors eye progress of US debt-ceiling deal
At 10.22am, the rand weakened 0.5% to R19.7825/$
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed with a focus on the US debt-ceiling negotiations.
Bloomberg reported that US House speaker Kevin McCarthy dismissed threats from Republican hard-liners to oust him over the debt-limit deal he forged with President Joe Biden and expressed confidence that legislators would pass legislation in time to avert a US default...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.