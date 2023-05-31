Markets

JSE weakens as investors eye progress of US debt-ceiling deal

At 10.22am, the rand weakened 0.5% to R19.7825/$

31 May 2023 - 11:47 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, while its global peers were mixed with a focus on the US debt-ceiling negotiations.

Bloomberg reported that US House speaker Kevin McCarthy dismissed threats from Republican hard-liners to oust him over the debt-limit deal he forged with President Joe Biden and expressed confidence that legislators would pass legislation in time to avert a US default...

