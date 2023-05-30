Business Day TV talks to Jaco Eagar from Rand Swiss
It is a pity he has left when SA most needs him
Government presentation provides update on measures to alleviate poor services from dysfunctional state-owned companies
Business Day TV talks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
The information in some countries in Oceania and Asia, excluding Japan, may have been public from October 2016 to May 2023
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
If the import tariff suspension is not ended in August the decline in production will threaten food security
Astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi is the first Saudi woman to fly in space, just five years after women in Saudi Arabia gained the right to drive in June 2018
Northern Irishman’s nearly nine-year barren run in the elite events has left the golfing great puzzled
Long-haul-flight recovery has never looked this good, thanks to La Mer’s splurge-worthy night balm
According to the SA Reserve Bank’s financial stability review, foreigners are dumping local bonds. Foreign participation in SA government bonds fell to 25% from 42% in the past five years. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with RMB bond trader Michelle Wohlberg.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why foreign investors are dumping SA bonds
Business Day TV speaks to RMB bond trader Michelle Wohlberg
According to the SA Reserve Bank’s financial stability review, foreigners are dumping local bonds. Foreign participation in SA government bonds fell to 25% from 42% in the past five years. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with RMB bond trader Michelle Wohlberg.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.