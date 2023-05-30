Asian stocks edge up as US debt deal boosts sentiment

Rate hikes and Opec quota talks curb enthusiasm
But the road is long, with many a winding turn
As a signatory to the Rome Statute, SA will be legally compelled to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin should he land in SA
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Auditing firm under fire after revelations of government tax policy leak
Foreign participation in SA government bonds has fallen to 25% from 42% in the last five years, the Bank says in its Financial Stability Review
The fact that SA does not have to rely on imports and the whims of global markets for a plate of food is severely understated
Clashes follow unrest over access to affirmative action benefits
They cannot pay the rent in Test caps
Splash out on a trip to see the greatest wildlife spectacle on the planet, while staying at these new lodges raising the bar for wilderness luxury in East Africa
Sydney — Asian stocks were mostly higher on Tuesday as investors cheered the prospect that the world’s largest economy will avert a major debt default, improving sentiment across most asset classes.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4% early on Tuesday, after US stocks were closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. The index is down 1.3% so far this month.
Australian shares were up 0.03%, while the Nikkei stock index slipped 0.28%, cooling a bit after the Japanese benchmark hit a 33-year high on optimism over the US debt deal and a weaker yen, which helps the country’s exporters.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 0.31%, while China’s CSI300 index dipped 0.06%.
In Asian trade, longer-dated US treasuries rallied on Tuesday as bond traders welcomed the deal to suspend Washington’s borrowing limit.
Despite the cheer, investors say markets are not out of the woods year.
“The US had a poor resolution to the debt-ceiling negotiations with still a huge increase in government debt and no real cuts to spending but has relieved pressure for now,” said James Rosenberg, an adviser at broker Ord Minnett in Sydney.
“There is still a huge disconnect between bond markets and equities. The bond market is implying there is an extreme 70% probability on a US recession in the next year. These signals stand in stark contrast to the resilient equity market.”
The deal suspends the debt ceiling until January 2025 in exchange for caps on spending and cuts in government programmes. Narrow margins in the House of Representatives and Senate mean moderates from both sides will have to support the bill for it to pass.
Benchmark 10-year yields dropped 6 basis points at the open of trade in Tokyo to 3.7596%. Thirty-year yields fell 5.5 basis points to 3.9207%.
While US cash markets were closed on Monday, S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.32%, reflecting the positive reaction to the debt deal.
With the debt deal heading to Congress for approval, JB Were analysts said there could be up to $600bn worth of bill issuance in the next six to eight weeks.
“As liquidity gets drained from the banking system with bill issuance, what impact could that have on broader markets? Some estimates suggest it could be the equivalent of one 25 basis points rate hike as far as financial conditions are concerned,” the investment firm’s analysts wrote in a note on Tuesday.
The dollar rose 0.02% on Tuesday against the yen to 140.47, just below the year’s high of 140.91 hit on Monday.
The euro was up 0.1% on the day at $1.0714, having lost 2.78% in a month, while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other trading partners, slipped to 104.23, just off a more than two-month high. It was also trading near a six-month peak against the Chinese yuan.
US crude ticked up 0.3% to $72.89 a barrel. Brent crude fell to $77.05 per barrel. Gold was slightly lower with the spot price at $1,942.39 an ounce.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asian stocks edge up as US debt deal boosts sentiment
Sydney — Asian stocks were mostly higher on Tuesday as investors cheered the prospect that the world’s largest economy will avert a major debt default, improving sentiment across most asset classes.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4% early on Tuesday, after US stocks were closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. The index is down 1.3% so far this month.
Australian shares were up 0.03%, while the Nikkei stock index slipped 0.28%, cooling a bit after the Japanese benchmark hit a 33-year high on optimism over the US debt deal and a weaker yen, which helps the country’s exporters.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 0.31%, while China’s CSI300 index dipped 0.06%.
In Asian trade, longer-dated US treasuries rallied on Tuesday as bond traders welcomed the deal to suspend Washington’s borrowing limit.
Despite the cheer, investors say markets are not out of the woods year.
“The US had a poor resolution to the debt-ceiling negotiations with still a huge increase in government debt and no real cuts to spending but has relieved pressure for now,” said James Rosenberg, an adviser at broker Ord Minnett in Sydney.
“There is still a huge disconnect between bond markets and equities. The bond market is implying there is an extreme 70% probability on a US recession in the next year. These signals stand in stark contrast to the resilient equity market.”
The deal suspends the debt ceiling until January 2025 in exchange for caps on spending and cuts in government programmes. Narrow margins in the House of Representatives and Senate mean moderates from both sides will have to support the bill for it to pass.
Benchmark 10-year yields dropped 6 basis points at the open of trade in Tokyo to 3.7596%. Thirty-year yields fell 5.5 basis points to 3.9207%.
While US cash markets were closed on Monday, S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.32%, reflecting the positive reaction to the debt deal.
With the debt deal heading to Congress for approval, JB Were analysts said there could be up to $600bn worth of bill issuance in the next six to eight weeks.
“As liquidity gets drained from the banking system with bill issuance, what impact could that have on broader markets? Some estimates suggest it could be the equivalent of one 25 basis points rate hike as far as financial conditions are concerned,” the investment firm’s analysts wrote in a note on Tuesday.
The dollar rose 0.02% on Tuesday against the yen to 140.47, just below the year’s high of 140.91 hit on Monday.
The euro was up 0.1% on the day at $1.0714, having lost 2.78% in a month, while the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies of other trading partners, slipped to 104.23, just off a more than two-month high. It was also trading near a six-month peak against the Chinese yuan.
US crude ticked up 0.3% to $72.89 a barrel. Brent crude fell to $77.05 per barrel. Gold was slightly lower with the spot price at $1,942.39 an ounce.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil prices gain on US debt deal
Gold near two-month low as US debt deal dents appeal
MARKET WRAP: JSE barely moved in thin conditions
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.