MARKET WRAP: Debt ceiling doubts cast a pall on sentiment

JSE reverses course and the rand takes another hammering after the government grants diplomatic immunity to Brics summit attendees

30 May 2023 - 19:30 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE reversed course on Tuesday afternoon, ending the session lower as investors are concerned whether US lawmakers will approve a deal to increase the government’s debt ceiling with a deadline less than a week away.

Markets initially reacted positively to the news that President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached an agreement at the weekend to raise the amount of money the US government can borrow. However, Congress is set to vote on the legislation as early as Wednesday and deep divisions along party lines means the bill’s passage is likely to be rocky...

