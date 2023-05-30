MARKET WRAP: Debt ceiling doubts cast a pall on sentiment

JSE reverses course and the rand takes another hammering after the government grants diplomatic immunity to Brics summit attendees
Climate change offers Africa many opportunities to harness its huge resource potential in a sustainable manner
The utility's pre-tax loss was much higher than budgeted
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Consumers battling high interest rates and cost-of-living crisis are cutting back on foodstuffs and non-essentials
Business Day TV speaks to Peter Attard Montalto, of Intellidex and Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group
The fact that SA does not have to rely on imports and the whims of global markets for a plate of food is severely understated
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin says the early morning drone assault had injured two people
The Russian No 2 seed out of the French Open after a first-round defeat by the Brazilian qualifier
Priced at just over R2.2m, the six-seater luxury minibus is the new flagship of the V-Class range
The JSE reversed course on Tuesday afternoon, ending the session lower as investors are concerned whether US lawmakers will approve a deal to increase the government’s debt ceiling with a deadline less than a week away.
Markets initially reacted positively to the news that President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached an agreement at the weekend to raise the amount of money the US government can borrow. However, Congress is set to vote on the legislation as early as Wednesday and deep divisions along party lines means the bill’s passage is likely to be rocky...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: Debt ceiling doubts cast a pall on sentiment
JSE reverses course and the rand takes another hammering after the government grants diplomatic immunity to Brics summit attendees
The JSE reversed course on Tuesday afternoon, ending the session lower as investors are concerned whether US lawmakers will approve a deal to increase the government’s debt ceiling with a deadline less than a week away.
Markets initially reacted positively to the news that President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached an agreement at the weekend to raise the amount of money the US government can borrow. However, Congress is set to vote on the legislation as early as Wednesday and deep divisions along party lines means the bill’s passage is likely to be rocky...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.