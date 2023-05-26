Markets

Gold on track for weekly fall amid US debt ceiling crisis

Spot gold rises 0.3% as the dollar holds close to its highest since March 17

26 May 2023 - 07:38 Arundhati Sarkar
Bengaluru — Gold rose on Friday as the dollar pulled back from a two-month high, but bullion was poised for a third straight weekly fall as traders assessed the progress of US debt ceiling negotiations and the Federal Reserve’s next policy move.

Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,945.39/oz at 3.11am GMT, after hitting its lowest since March 22 at $1,936.59. US gold futures edged up 0.1% to $1,945.90.

However, bullion has declined 1.6% so far in the week.

There is an overwhelming market expectation that the debt crisis will be resolved, and a still overall tightening horizon from the Federal Reserve that is expected to put some downward pressure on gold, said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.

“The Fed may indeed pause at the next meeting, as they should, given both the debt ceiling crisis, even with a resolution, and the ongoing, albeit in the background, banking crisis,” Bennett said.

The dollar dipped 0.1% on the day, but held close to its highest since March 17. Benchmark Treasury yields were also near highs seen in March.

US President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy on Thursday appeared to be nearing a deal to cut spending and raise the government’s $31.4-trillion debt ceiling, with little time to spare to head off the risk of default.

On the interest rate front, markets are now pricing in a 39% chance of a 25 basis point hike in June and seeing cuts no sooner than September, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Gold could still reach $1,980/oz or close to the $2,000 level in June, supported by steady physical demand in key markets like India and China and overall economic uncertainty, said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $22.83/oz, platinum climbed 0.4% to $1,024.63 and palladium advanced 0.3% to $1,420.40.

Gold inches up as investors eye US debt limit hitch and Fed cues

Concerns over the ceiling remain a key pillar of support for prices, with $2,000 providing a spring board for dip buyers, analyst says
How DRDGold became SA’s best gold stock

There’s money in muck, especially if it’s PGM — platinum group muck. The tie-in with Sibanye-Stillwater could open the way to it
Global shares in limbo as investors focus on US debt ceiling talks

Futures are pricing in close to a 90% chance that the Fed will keep rates unchanged at its next meeting in June
