Gold inches up as investors eye US debt limit hitch and Fed cues

The JSE was slightly weaker amid mixed global peers
Make executive pay, especially bonuses, inaccessible for longer periods after an award is granted
The Gauteng Growth and Development Agency’s board argued the MEC wanted her preferred candidate to be group CEO rather than board’s candidate
Departments to present budgets in parliament, and by-elections in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
Erratic power supply and record-high feed costs squeezed profits
Eyes will be on AfDB annual meetings, the interest rate announcement and consumer inflation data
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
G20 meeting is the first international event there since India scrapped Kashmir’s autonomy in 2019 and annexed the region
Coach José Riveiro may well emerge at season’s end with more trophies than the Sundowns juggernaut
The 312 PB joins a list of Ferraris to sell for princely sums in recent times
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged up on Monday as drawn-out discussions about the US debt ceiling and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s less-hawkish comments added to the safe-haven bullion’s appeal.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,978.06 per ounce at 3.47am GMT (5.47am), while US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,979.40.
“Concerns over the debt ceiling remain to be a key pillar of support for gold prices, with $2,000 providing a spring board for dip buyers on Friday as talks rolled over for another week,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.
US President Joe Biden and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet to discuss the debt ceiling on Monday that will be closely watched to see if a resolution is reached in the standoff after negotiations broke off on Friday.
Gold prices gained 1% on Friday after Fed chair Powell said it is still unclear if US interest rates will need to rise further, amid uncertainty about the impact of past hikes and recent bank credit tightening with the fact that inflation is proving hard to control.
Shares of US regional lenders fell on Friday after CNN reported that Treasury secretary Janet Yellen told bank CEOs that more mergers may be necessary after a series of bank failures.
Non-interest-bearing bullion tends to become less attractive in a high-interest-rate environment.
Markets are now pricing in a 86.2% chance of the Fed standing pat on rates next month, the CME FedWatch tool showed.
But “gold is taking more of a cue from debt ceiling developments (or lack of) over the Fed meeting, because a US default could occur before the Fed next meet, and it would surely have an impact on the Fed’s decision,” City Index’s Simpson said.
The dollar index slipped 0.2%, making gold more affordable for overseas buyers.
Spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.77 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1% to $1,061.68 and palladium dipped 0.3% to $1,508.54.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Gold inches up as investors eye US debt limit hitch and Fed cues
Concerns over the ceiling remain a key pillar of support for prices, with $2,000 providing a spring board for dip buyers, analyst says
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged up on Monday as drawn-out discussions about the US debt ceiling and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s less-hawkish comments added to the safe-haven bullion’s appeal.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,978.06 per ounce at 3.47am GMT (5.47am), while US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,979.40.
“Concerns over the debt ceiling remain to be a key pillar of support for gold prices, with $2,000 providing a spring board for dip buyers on Friday as talks rolled over for another week,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.
US President Joe Biden and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet to discuss the debt ceiling on Monday that will be closely watched to see if a resolution is reached in the standoff after negotiations broke off on Friday.
Gold prices gained 1% on Friday after Fed chair Powell said it is still unclear if US interest rates will need to rise further, amid uncertainty about the impact of past hikes and recent bank credit tightening with the fact that inflation is proving hard to control.
Shares of US regional lenders fell on Friday after CNN reported that Treasury secretary Janet Yellen told bank CEOs that more mergers may be necessary after a series of bank failures.
Non-interest-bearing bullion tends to become less attractive in a high-interest-rate environment.
Markets are now pricing in a 86.2% chance of the Fed standing pat on rates next month, the CME FedWatch tool showed.
But “gold is taking more of a cue from debt ceiling developments (or lack of) over the Fed meeting, because a US default could occur before the Fed next meet, and it would surely have an impact on the Fed’s decision,” City Index’s Simpson said.
The dollar index slipped 0.2%, making gold more affordable for overseas buyers.
Spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.77 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1% to $1,061.68 and palladium dipped 0.3% to $1,508.54.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold on track for weekly fall amid US debt deal talks
Minerals Council's 'clear voice' Baxter will dig in until the end of June
Luxe quietly winds up jewellers and fails to tell the market
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.