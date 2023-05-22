Global shares in limbo as investors focus on US debt ceiling talks

The JSE was slightly weaker amid mixed global peers
Make executive pay, especially bonuses, inaccessible for longer periods after an award is granted
The Gauteng Growth and Development Agency’s board argued the MEC wanted her preferred candidate to be group CEO rather than board’s candidate
Departments to present budgets in parliament, and by-elections in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
Erratic power supply and record-high feed costs squeezed profits
Eyes will be on AfDB annual meetings, the interest rate announcement and consumer inflation data
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
G20 meeting is the first international event there since India scrapped Kashmir’s autonomy in 2019 and annexed the region
Coach José Riveiro may well emerge at season’s end with more trophies than the Sundowns juggernaut
The 312 PB joins a list of Ferraris to sell for princely sums in recent times
London — World shares were in a cautious mood on Monday and Wall Street futures lay flat as stalled US debt ceiling negotiations approached crunch time.
US President Joe Biden and House Republican speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet to discuss the debt ceiling on Monday, less than two weeks before a June 1 deadline after which the US treasury expects the federal government will struggle to pay its debts.
A failure to lift the debt ceiling would trigger a default, likely to spark chaos in financial markets and a spike in interest rates.
The MSCI All-World index was up 0.2% on the day, while Europe’s Stoxx 600 rose 0.1%. London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.2% at 10.17am GMT.
US stock index futures were largely flat, with S&P 500 futures up 0.01% and Nasdaq futures down 0.8%.
“Financial markets appear relatively calm regarding the approaching debt limit deadline. We expect a resolution to be reached before the deadline, but anticipate unforeseen developments throughout the process,” said Bruno Schneller, a MD at INVICO Asset Management.
Broader economic indicators in multiple countries indicate a slowdown said Schneller, who noted that the number of net short positions on S&P E-mini futures had exceeded levels seen during the peak of the Covid-19 crisis in 2020.
Jonathan Pingle, US chief economist at UBS, views the yen and gold as best placed to benefit from a US default.
“Only a 1-month long impasse post the X-date is likely to cause a tightening of financing conditions sharp enough that it causes the dollar to rally strongly,” said Pingle.
Eurozone stocks failed to extend gains from Asia counterparts, which rose on a rally in regional chip shares after China on Sunday barred US firm Micron from selling memory chips to key domestic industries over security concerns.
The ban helped stocks of Micron’s rivals in China and elsewhere, which are likely to benefit as mainland companies seek memory products from other sources.
However, market jitters about the US debt ceiling remained pervasive. On Friday, as negotiations reached an impasse, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said US interest rates might not need to rise as much given the tighter credit conditions from the banking crisis.
In the treasuries market, this has created large distortions in the short-end of the yield curve as investors avoid bills that come due when the Treasury is at risk of running out of funds.
Two-year yields last stood at 4.2472%, pulling away from a recent two-month high, while the 10-year yield also dipped to 3.6631%.
Futures are pricing in close to a 90% chance that the Fed will keep rates unchanged at its next meeting in June, and a total of almost 50 basis points of cuts by the end of the year.
That has knocked the dollar off a two-month top against a basket of major peers, and it was last 0.01% higher at 103.08.
Meanwhile, regional US bank shares fell on Friday, as treasury secretary Janet Yellen reportedly warned that more mergers may be necessary after a series of bank failures.
In Asia, China kept its key lending rates unchanged on Monday even as an economic recovery disappointed. Traders are also digesting the implications of the Group of Seven’s “de-risk, not decouple” approach to China and supply chains flagged at the group’s summit on Sunday.
The Fed will release minutes of its May meeting on Wednesday, while US personal consumption expenditures inflation data is due out on Friday.
Oil prices traded flat after taking an earlier hit on economic headwinds concerns, including demand in China.
US crude and Brent crude futures were last around $71.55 per barrel, and $75.60 per barrel at 10.46am GMT.
Gold prices rose slightly 0.1% to $1,979.10/oz at 10.23am GMT.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Global shares in limbo as investors focus on US debt ceiling talks
Futures are pricing in close to a 90% chance that the Fed will keep rates unchanged at its next meeting in June
London — World shares were in a cautious mood on Monday and Wall Street futures lay flat as stalled US debt ceiling negotiations approached crunch time.
US President Joe Biden and House Republican speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet to discuss the debt ceiling on Monday, less than two weeks before a June 1 deadline after which the US treasury expects the federal government will struggle to pay its debts.
A failure to lift the debt ceiling would trigger a default, likely to spark chaos in financial markets and a spike in interest rates.
The MSCI All-World index was up 0.2% on the day, while Europe’s Stoxx 600 rose 0.1%. London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.2% at 10.17am GMT.
US stock index futures were largely flat, with S&P 500 futures up 0.01% and Nasdaq futures down 0.8%.
“Financial markets appear relatively calm regarding the approaching debt limit deadline. We expect a resolution to be reached before the deadline, but anticipate unforeseen developments throughout the process,” said Bruno Schneller, a MD at INVICO Asset Management.
Broader economic indicators in multiple countries indicate a slowdown said Schneller, who noted that the number of net short positions on S&P E-mini futures had exceeded levels seen during the peak of the Covid-19 crisis in 2020.
Jonathan Pingle, US chief economist at UBS, views the yen and gold as best placed to benefit from a US default.
“Only a 1-month long impasse post the X-date is likely to cause a tightening of financing conditions sharp enough that it causes the dollar to rally strongly,” said Pingle.
Eurozone stocks failed to extend gains from Asia counterparts, which rose on a rally in regional chip shares after China on Sunday barred US firm Micron from selling memory chips to key domestic industries over security concerns.
The ban helped stocks of Micron’s rivals in China and elsewhere, which are likely to benefit as mainland companies seek memory products from other sources.
However, market jitters about the US debt ceiling remained pervasive. On Friday, as negotiations reached an impasse, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said US interest rates might not need to rise as much given the tighter credit conditions from the banking crisis.
In the treasuries market, this has created large distortions in the short-end of the yield curve as investors avoid bills that come due when the Treasury is at risk of running out of funds.
Two-year yields last stood at 4.2472%, pulling away from a recent two-month high, while the 10-year yield also dipped to 3.6631%.
Futures are pricing in close to a 90% chance that the Fed will keep rates unchanged at its next meeting in June, and a total of almost 50 basis points of cuts by the end of the year.
That has knocked the dollar off a two-month top against a basket of major peers, and it was last 0.01% higher at 103.08.
Meanwhile, regional US bank shares fell on Friday, as treasury secretary Janet Yellen reportedly warned that more mergers may be necessary after a series of bank failures.
In Asia, China kept its key lending rates unchanged on Monday even as an economic recovery disappointed. Traders are also digesting the implications of the Group of Seven’s “de-risk, not decouple” approach to China and supply chains flagged at the group’s summit on Sunday.
The Fed will release minutes of its May meeting on Wednesday, while US personal consumption expenditures inflation data is due out on Friday.
Oil prices traded flat after taking an earlier hit on economic headwinds concerns, including demand in China.
US crude and Brent crude futures were last around $71.55 per barrel, and $75.60 per barrel at 10.46am GMT.
Gold prices rose slightly 0.1% to $1,979.10/oz at 10.23am GMT.
Reuters
Asian shares and Wall Street futures battle before US debt ceiling deadline
Oil slips as US debt jitters outweigh supply fears
WATCH: Stock picks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Oil steady amid caution about US debt ceiling talks
JSE slightly weaker as investors monitor US debt ceiling talks
Gold inches up as investors eye US debt limit hitch and Fed cues
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.