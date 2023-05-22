The JSE was slightly weaker amid mixed global peers
Make executive pay, especially bonuses, inaccessible for longer periods after an award is granted
The Gauteng Growth and Development Agency’s board argued the MEC wanted her preferred candidate to be group CEO rather than board’s candidate
Departments to present budgets in parliament, and by-elections in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
Erratic power supply and record-high feed costs squeezed profits
Eyes will be on AfDB annual meetings, the interest rate announcement and consumer inflation data
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
G20 meeting is the first international event there since India scrapped Kashmir’s autonomy in 2019 and annexed the region
Coach José Riveiro may well emerge at season’s end with more trophies than the Sundowns juggernaut
The 312 PB joins a list of Ferraris to sell for princely sums in recent times
The rand broke a four-day losing streak on Monday, while the JSE closed weaker amid mixed global peers as investors monitor the US debt-ceiling negotiations.
Locally, attention falls on April consumer price inflation data on Wednesday and the SA Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee decision on interest rates on Thursday. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer as investors eye SARB rates decision
The JSE was slightly weaker amid mixed global peers
The rand broke a four-day losing streak on Monday, while the JSE closed weaker amid mixed global peers as investors monitor the US debt-ceiling negotiations.
Locally, attention falls on April consumer price inflation data on Wednesday and the SA Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee decision on interest rates on Thursday. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.