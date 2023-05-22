Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer as investors eye SARB rates decision

The JSE was slightly weaker amid mixed global peers

22 May 2023 - 18:32 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand broke a four-day losing streak on Monday, while the JSE closed weaker amid mixed global peers as investors monitor the US debt-ceiling negotiations.

Locally, attention falls on April consumer price inflation data on Wednesday and the SA Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee decision on interest rates on Thursday. ..

