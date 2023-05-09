SA markets take a hit as the US debt ceiling stalemate sparks investor caution, with the rand plunging to a two-month low against the dollar
Each dollar spent on the policy would deliver a substantial $18 of social benefit globally
Through the fund, farmers will be able to receive grant funding of between R1.5m and R500,000 depending on the scale of their operations
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
Sale for $4bn could help debt-laden group when it asks Dutch court to approve its restructuring
GDP downgraded as severe load-shedding continues to weigh heavily on business confidence
The unlisted payments and fintech assets of Prosus, including PayU, are worth about $4bn
Nine-member jury awards about $5m in compensatory and punitive damages in civil case
Fifteen players invited, but excludes Stormers players who are preparing for the URC semifinal
Experience the real magic of this new immersive desert experience in the heart of the NamibRand Nature Reserve
Despite market uncertainty as investors await the latest US inflation print, the rand remained steady trading above R18.50 against the dollar on Tuesday. Business Day TV discussed the factors driving activity in the currency markets with RMB’s Rayno Nigrini.
WATCH: Rand steady ahead of US inflation data
Business Day TV speaks to RMB analyst Rayno Nigrini
EDITORIAL: Crises outweigh benefits of weaker dollar amid dovish Fed
MARKET WRAP: JSE falters amid global market unease and debt ceiling worries
