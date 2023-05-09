Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Rand steady ahead of US inflation data

Business Day TV speaks to RMB analyst Rayno Nigrini

09 May 2023 - 21:33
Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG

Despite market uncertainty as investors await the latest US inflation print, the rand remained steady trading above R18.50 against the dollar on Tuesday. Business Day TV discussed the factors driving activity in the currency markets with RMB’s Rayno Nigrini.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

EDITORIAL: Crises outweigh benefits of weaker dollar amid dovish Fed

The Bank’s signal that the interest rate hike might be its last should boost the rand, but the reality is more complicated
Opinion
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE falters amid global market unease and debt ceiling worries

SA markets take a hit as the US debt ceiling stalemate sparks investor caution, with the rand plunging to a two-month low against the dollar
Markets
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Gold prices hold steady ahead of US inflation data
Markets
2.
WATCH: Rand steady ahead of US inflation data
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.