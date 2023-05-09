Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Each dollar spent on the policy would deliver a substantial $18 of social benefit globally
DA slams justice minister for dilapidated state of some court buildings
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
Business Day TV speaks to Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan
GDP downgraded as severe load-shedding continues to weigh heavily on business confidence
The unlisted payments and fintech assets of Prosus, including PayU, are worth about $4bn
Activists must still lobby for support from parliament to push forward proposed legislation
New Aussie coach Jones to get the best out of his players at World Cup in France
Experience the real magic of this new immersive desert experience in the heart of the NamibRand Nature Reserve
MARKET WRAP: JSE falters amid global market unease and debt ceiling worries
SA markets take a hit as the US debt ceiling stalemate sparks investor caution, with the rand plunging to a two-month low against the dollar
The JSE tracked weaker global markets Tuesday, with the rand touching the weakest level in two months as investors watched talks in Washington over raising the debt ceiling.
Investors are awaiting developments on the intensely contested debt ceiling stalemate. US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said Monday that failing to raise the debt ceiling would be an “economic catastrophe” and regulators are not close to any policies that would limit short-selling regional bank stocks. Yellen further said that the country could run out of money as soon as June 1. ..
