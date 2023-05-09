Asian stocks ease off two-week highs

Spot gold and US gold futures little changed
Barely a day goes by without a new public health crisis
Corporates play a role in transitioning energy industry to be more inclusive
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day journalist Thando Maeko
Output rose 4% to 1,329kg in the three months to end-March
The current fiscal year is looking a lot worse than the Treasury budgeted for in February
Energy supply challenges could have a negative effect on the production and irrigation of crops
WHO says pandemic, poverty and humanitarian crises have put healthcare systems under huge pressure
Suggestion for playing Test cricket by nations that can afford it seems to rule out SA
Rocket Lab and its dishwasher engineers are among hundreds of companies busily industrialising space
Tokyo — An index of Asian stocks eased back from more than two-week highs on Tuesday as traders squared positions heading into a US inflation report, though mainland Chinese shares and Japanese equities bucked the trend.
The dollar ticked higher against peers as US yields remained elevated amid increased confidence that the banking sector is not headed for a wider crisis.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, though, slipped 0.3%, erasing part of Monday’s 0.9% rally.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.4%, while Australia’s benchmark lost 0.2% and South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.4%.
Japan’s Nikkei jumped 0.8%, led by a surge for steelmakers after JFE Holdings forecast higher profit.
Mainland Chinese blue chips gradually gained strength after an indifferent start to last be 0.5% higher. Investors were mostly unmoved by Chinese data showing exports surged last month while imports eased.
US S&P 500 E-mini futures signalled a slight decline at the reopen after the equity benchmark ended little changed on Monday.
Investors are keenly focused on Wednesday’s US consumer inflation report after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said last week that policy decisions would be “driven by incoming data”, while signalling a pause was likely in the rate hiking cycle.
At the same time, Friday’s robust payrolls report prompted investors to dial back expectations for the timing and size of the Fed's first rate cut. Money markets expect two quarter-point rate cuts by year-end, with a risk of a third.
Economists forecast a slight moderation in the headline inflation number to 5.5% annually for April, matching February's print, which was the lowest since the end of 2021.
“The surprise lies on the downside” for the inflation data, particularly the risk of a drop below 5%, said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG markets. “If we were to get a 4-print, I think you’re going to get a great deal of fanfare, at least in the initial instance,” with US equities likely to push back to the top of recent ranges, he said.
At the same time, Sycamore cautioned against becoming too sanguine on the US banking sector, after the market’s mood was lifted by a Fed survey of lenders that suggested no imminent credit crunch.
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said overnight that regulators stood ready to mobilise the same tools used in recent bank rescues if necessary.
“It looks like they are trying to put out the fires for now, but whether they’ve managed to fully extinguish what’s going on, I don’t think that’s going to happen to be honest,” Sycamore said.
The debt ceiling standoff gives another reason for caution, with Yellen warning that failure to lift the debt limit would cause a huge hit to the US economy and weaken the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was little changed after earlier rising overnight from near the bottom of its trading range since the middle of last month.
The 10-year treasury yield eased off a one-week high in Tokyo to last sit around 3.5%.
Nerves before the US CPI data also ruled in commodity markets.
Spot gold prices eased slightly to around $2,020 an ounce. Oil prices slipped, paring strong gains from the previous two sessions. Brent crude declined 31c to $76.70 and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 23c to $72.92.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asian stocks ease off two-week highs
Tokyo — An index of Asian stocks eased back from more than two-week highs on Tuesday as traders squared positions heading into a US inflation report, though mainland Chinese shares and Japanese equities bucked the trend.
The dollar ticked higher against peers as US yields remained elevated amid increased confidence that the banking sector is not headed for a wider crisis.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, though, slipped 0.3%, erasing part of Monday’s 0.9% rally.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.4%, while Australia’s benchmark lost 0.2% and South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.4%.
Japan’s Nikkei jumped 0.8%, led by a surge for steelmakers after JFE Holdings forecast higher profit.
Mainland Chinese blue chips gradually gained strength after an indifferent start to last be 0.5% higher. Investors were mostly unmoved by Chinese data showing exports surged last month while imports eased.
US S&P 500 E-mini futures signalled a slight decline at the reopen after the equity benchmark ended little changed on Monday.
Investors are keenly focused on Wednesday’s US consumer inflation report after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said last week that policy decisions would be “driven by incoming data”, while signalling a pause was likely in the rate hiking cycle.
At the same time, Friday’s robust payrolls report prompted investors to dial back expectations for the timing and size of the Fed's first rate cut. Money markets expect two quarter-point rate cuts by year-end, with a risk of a third.
Economists forecast a slight moderation in the headline inflation number to 5.5% annually for April, matching February's print, which was the lowest since the end of 2021.
“The surprise lies on the downside” for the inflation data, particularly the risk of a drop below 5%, said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG markets. “If we were to get a 4-print, I think you’re going to get a great deal of fanfare, at least in the initial instance,” with US equities likely to push back to the top of recent ranges, he said.
At the same time, Sycamore cautioned against becoming too sanguine on the US banking sector, after the market’s mood was lifted by a Fed survey of lenders that suggested no imminent credit crunch.
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said overnight that regulators stood ready to mobilise the same tools used in recent bank rescues if necessary.
“It looks like they are trying to put out the fires for now, but whether they’ve managed to fully extinguish what’s going on, I don’t think that’s going to happen to be honest,” Sycamore said.
The debt ceiling standoff gives another reason for caution, with Yellen warning that failure to lift the debt limit would cause a huge hit to the US economy and weaken the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was little changed after earlier rising overnight from near the bottom of its trading range since the middle of last month.
The 10-year treasury yield eased off a one-week high in Tokyo to last sit around 3.5%.
Nerves before the US CPI data also ruled in commodity markets.
Spot gold prices eased slightly to around $2,020 an ounce. Oil prices slipped, paring strong gains from the previous two sessions. Brent crude declined 31c to $76.70 and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 23c to $72.92.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Gold prices hold steady ahead of US inflation data
Oil prices ease in cautious trade
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as markets await key US inflation data this week
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.