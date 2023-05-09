Markets

JSE slips as variety of factors keep investors wary

In the US, the expectation is for the inflation reading to show price pressures are cooling as the Fed's aggressive rate increases start to work

BL Premium
09 May 2023 - 11:33 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors braced for US consumer inflation data due on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, investors are keeping an eye on what is happening in Washington. The White House is set to meet Congress after more warnings from former Federal Reserve chair and US treasury secretary Janet Yellen that the debt ceiling needs to be raised to avoid economic calamity...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.