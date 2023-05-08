Oil rises on worries about tightening supplies

Dollar under pressure as deadline nears to resolve a standoff over the US government’s borrowing limit
Having upended the taxi industry worldwide, the prime ride-hailing service has also stretched its domination over its rival
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim has welcomed the wage deal, saying that ‘at some point we were on the verge of a strike’
Councillor Mpho Phalatse wants Kabelo Gwamanda to provide clarity on scam allegations
Output rose 4% to 1,329kg in the three months to end-March
The industry exported a record amount of vehicles and components in 2022, but the value of imports grew nearly 24%
Business Day TV speaks to Cas Coovadia, CEO of Busa
Citizens who fail to pass the test by year’s end will be given reasonable time to leave before expulsion, official says
Side that lost eight times in the regular season is through to the URC semifinals by upsetting Ulster
Dutch driver produces a management masterclass to outwit Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and win the Formula One Grand Prix
London — Oil rose on Monday as easing US recession fears shifted market focus to tightening supplies, offering support after crude prices registered three straight weekly declines for the first time since November.
A healthy US jobs report for April helped oil to climb by about 4% on Friday even though labour market strength could compel the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer.
Brent crude was up $1.09, or 1.5%, at $76.39 a barrel by 0823 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.03, or 1.4%, to $72.37.
“Oil’s rebound follows energy stocks’ comeback on Wall Street last Friday after the US reported strong job data, which eased concerns about an imminent economic recession,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.
Brent had finished last week with a decline of about 5.3% while US crude plunged by 7.1% even after Friday’s rebound. Both benchmarks were down for three weeks in a row for the first time since November
Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said oil’s recent drop looked excessive.
“An oversold market condition combined with Brent managing to find support ahead of the March low forced recently established short sellers to seek cover, potentially highlighting that the recent sell-off was overdone,” he said.
Goldman Sachs analysts on Saturday said that concerns over near-term demand and elevated supplies were “overblown”.
A round of voluntary output cuts by some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called Opec+, begin this month and the group holds its next meeting on June 4.
Before then, US consumer price inflation figures for April will be in focus on Wednesday, potentially influencing the Fed’s stance on future interest rate decisions.
Opec’s latest monthly oil market report is due on Thursday, providing an updated reading on the demand and supply outlook.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil rises on worries about tightening supplies
This week’s Opec monthly oil market report will give an update on the demand and supply outlook
London — Oil rose on Monday as easing US recession fears shifted market focus to tightening supplies, offering support after crude prices registered three straight weekly declines for the first time since November.
A healthy US jobs report for April helped oil to climb by about 4% on Friday even though labour market strength could compel the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer.
Brent crude was up $1.09, or 1.5%, at $76.39 a barrel by 0823 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.03, or 1.4%, to $72.37.
“Oil’s rebound follows energy stocks’ comeback on Wall Street last Friday after the US reported strong job data, which eased concerns about an imminent economic recession,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.
Brent had finished last week with a decline of about 5.3% while US crude plunged by 7.1% even after Friday’s rebound. Both benchmarks were down for three weeks in a row for the first time since November
Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said oil’s recent drop looked excessive.
“An oversold market condition combined with Brent managing to find support ahead of the March low forced recently established short sellers to seek cover, potentially highlighting that the recent sell-off was overdone,” he said.
Goldman Sachs analysts on Saturday said that concerns over near-term demand and elevated supplies were “overblown”.
A round of voluntary output cuts by some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called Opec+, begin this month and the group holds its next meeting on June 4.
Before then, US consumer price inflation figures for April will be in focus on Wednesday, potentially influencing the Fed’s stance on future interest rate decisions.
Opec’s latest monthly oil market report is due on Thursday, providing an updated reading on the demand and supply outlook.
Reuters
JSE lifts as focus falls on US inflation data this week
Asian shares inch up amid focus on inflation and US bank data
Gold inches up on weaker dollar as investors focus on US inflation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JSE lifts as focus falls on US inflation data this week
Asian shares inch up amid focus on inflation and US bank data
Gold inches up on weaker dollar as investors focus on US inflation
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.