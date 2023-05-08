Gold inches up on weaker dollar as investors focus on US inflation

Lower interest rate expectations from the Fed could cause the bullion to trend higher, analyst says
Bengaluru — Gold prices edged up on Monday as the dollar eased, while investors awaited a key US inflation data due this week that could influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance.
Spot gold firmed 0.3% at $2,021.80 per ounce by 3.23am GMT (5.23am). US gold futures rose 0.2% at $2,028.20.
The dollar index dipped 0.1%, making bullion more attractive to overseas buyers.
The US consumer price index (CPI) data is due on Wednesday.
Any signs of inflation being subdued would hinder the greenback due to lower interest rate expectations from the Fed, which could cause gold to trend higher, said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.
Traders also keep a tab on the developments over the US banking sector and the US debt ceiling.
US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday issued a stark warning that a failure by Congress to act on the debt ceiling could trigger a “constitutional crisis”.
Gold would be among the “prime beneficiaries” if there are further signs of weakness in the US economy and prices could move to $2,100 sooner rather than later, Waterer said.
Economic uncertainty and lower rates attract demand for zero-yielding bullion.
“We are constructive on precious metals going into May … We anticipate a trading range of $1,954-$2,080 per ounce for gold [in May],” Edward Meir, metals analyst at Marex, said in a note.
On the physical front, China held 66.76-million fine troy ounces of gold at end-April, up from 66.50-million ounces at end-March.
Spot silver was up 0.2% at $25.70 per ounce.
Platinum rose 0.2% at $1,061.36, and palladium gained 1.3% to $1,510.55.
“Platinum is regaining investors’ attention as fundamentals improve,” ANZ wrote in a note.
“SA mining challenges weigh on supply recovery this year, while demand is getting support from gold as well as substitution away from palladium.”
Reuters
Gold inches up on weaker dollar as investors focus on US inflation
Lower interest rate expectations from the Fed could cause the bullion to trend higher, analyst says
Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
