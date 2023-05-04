MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as banking sector jitters reignite

Investors digest another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve
The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Thursday as contagion fears in the bank sector were reignited, while investors also digested another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve and commentary after the announcement.
Shares in California lender PacWest tanked by more than 41% on Thursday after news that the bank has been assessing strategic options including a possible sale, sparking wider fears about the health of the US’s regional bank sector.
“Stocks are falling as bank turmoil is leading to the rapid collapse of PacWest. The US banking sector is in shambles as regional banks get crushed as expectations remain high that we will see more banking failures,” said Oanda senior market analyst Edward Moya.
“Financial stability concerns are not going away any time soon and that will continue to fuel calls that we are headed towards a recession that will be much more hard-hitting than the mild one some are expecting,” added Moya.
The JSE all share fell 1.21% to 77,271 points — the biggest one day fall in almost a week, while the top 40 lost 1.2%. Retailers fell 3.44%, banks 3.19%, financials 2.83%, food producers 2.25% and industrials 1.83%. Precious metals rose 5.09% and resources 1.24%.
At 6pm the Dow Jones industrial average was 1.42% weaker at 32,938 points, with the S&P 500 down 0.97%. In Europe, FTSE 100 lost 1.1%, France’s CAC 0.85% and Germany’s DAX 0.51%.
The Fed raised rates by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday evening, as was widely expected. However, Fed chair Jerome Powell ruled out cutting interest rates soon, as he did not expect inflation would come down quickly enough.
This time, the central bank appeared to soften its language about future rate increases by dropping a line from the March statement that said, “the committee anticipates that some additional policy firming may be appropriate”.
Powell said to the press after the statement’s release that dropping that language was a “meaningful change” and that the central bank’s June decision would be driven by incoming data.
“While the federal open market committee signalled that this could be the peak of the current tightening cycle, with a pause seen as the most likely outcome in June, policymakers left the door open for more tightening if conditions warrant,” said RMB analysts.
Citadel Global director Bianca Botes added that “markets remain wary of the economic downturn, and a likely recession.”
At 6.01pm the rand was little changed at R18.3004/$. It had strengthened 0.37% to R20.1476/€, while it had weakened 0.3% to R23.03/£. The euro was 0.46% weaker at $1.1013.
tsobol@businesslive.co.za
