Asian shares sluggish before tech giants report earnings

Sydney — Asian shares started cautiously on Monday in a week packed with economic data and central bank meetings, with earnings from the tech giants that have kept the S&P 500 afloat so far this year.
Early action was sluggish after Friday’s surprisingly strong surveys of business activity that reinforced the case for higher interest rates.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.4%, while Japan's Nikkei nudged up 0.3%. Chinese blue chips fell 0.4%.
Over in Australia, there was some weakness in mining stocks after Chile moved to boost state control over its lithium industry, which has the world’s largest reserves of the battery metal.
Euro Stoxx 50 futures and FTSE futures were little changed. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures eased 0.2% before a busy week of earnings.
Apple and Microsoft alone have accounted for nearly half of the S&P 500’s gains in March, so there is much riding on their outlooks.
“We believe stalwarts Microsoft, Amazon and Google should all deliver cloud results that meet and likely exceed Street 1Q expectations this week despite recent noise in the market,” said analysts at Wedbush Securities.
“We also believe a major narrative of tech earnings season will be the AI arms race and each Big Tech player updating investors on their own AI ambitions/monetisation strategy as Redmond battles Google and other tech stalwarts for the AI trophy case.”
Further tightening
The US House of Representatives could this week vote on a Republican plan to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for spending cuts. Due to weak tax receipts the government could run out of money earlier than expected, and the risk of default has caused a rise in US credit default swaps.
Figures on US wages and economic growth due this week are likely to reinforce the case for further tightening. The Atlanta Fed’s influential GDP Now tracker has the US economy growing an annualised 2.5% in the first quarter, only a shade slower than the previous quarter.
Markets are pricing in an 89% chance the Federal Reserve will hike rates a quarter point at its meeting in the first week of May, and fully expect a similar hike from the European Central Bank with some risk of a half-point move.
Central banks in Canada and Sweden meet this week, but most attention will be on the Bank of Japan for the first meeting chaired by its new governor, Kazuo Ueda.
Only three out of 27 economists polled by Reuters expect the BOJ to start scaling back its yield curve control policy (YCC) this soon, but there are reports the central bank is considering conducting a comprehensive review of the impact of its easing.
“Media background suggests don’t expect tweaks to YCC, but it is clear the writing is on the wall and the risk is of more substantive change at the next meeting,” said Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at NAB.
The divergence in policy between Japan and the rest of the developed world has caused the yen to weaken steadily in the last few weeks, with the euro in particular hitting a six-month high.
The single currency was firm at ¥147.56 on Monday , while the dollar held at ¥134.30.
The euro also edged up to $1.0990, nearer its recent one-year peak of $1.1075.
A higher dollar and bond yields have been a burden for gold, which shed 1.2% last week and was last lying at $1,984 an ounce.
Chicago wheat gained almost 1% after Russia threatened to terminate a grain deal allowing Ukrainian exports, raising concerns over world supplies.
Oil prices also lost ground last week, though planned production cuts from Opec offer some support.
Brent eased 66c on Monday to $81 a barrel, while US crude fell 67c to $77.20 per barrel.
Reuters
