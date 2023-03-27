Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE lifts as sentiment in the banking sector improves

Rand extends last week’s losses as the US dollar firms

BL Premium
27 March 2023 - 19:09 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE tracked firmer global markets on Monday, while the rand extended the previous session’s losses with investor focus remaining on the global banking sector. 

Global stock markets rebounded, making solid gains — with a number of events helping sentiment towards banking shares...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.