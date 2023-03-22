Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Seamus Rocca, CEO of Xapo Private Bank
The sudden surge in banking stress this month has many reviewing what’s still largely a poorly understood process — quantitative easing.
Airports Company SA may provide fuel to Russian aircraft in future
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
Shareholders dig in their heels, raising the prospect of liquidation
The Washington-based institution cites load-shedding and weaker commodity prices for the sharp deceleration
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Policy statement says recent stress is likely to result in ‘tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, and weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation’
Last year's race winner faces no easy task as rival Algiers also guns for the huge cheque
Exclusive and expensive touches include complex paint, leather and tactile wood veneer for this last-of-its kind V12-powered coupé
The rand broke a five-day losing streak on Wednesday as investors digested worse-than-expected local inflation data, while the JSE closed firmer with markets focused on the outcome of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting.
SA annual consumer inflation rose for the first time in four months in February. The headline consumer price index (CPI) rose at an annual rate of 7% in February, up from 6.9% in January and above the Bloomberg median estimate of 6.8%...
MARKET WRAP: Rand firms as focus turns to Fed meeting
Currency gains on rising likelihood of higher local rates after Stats SA reports worse-than-expected inflation data for February
