JSE slips as investors mull over US inflation data after SVB collapse

Business Day TV talks to Louis Storm from Vega Capital
Taxpayers should expect the government to resort to the purchase of expensive diesel for generators that are used whenever the capacity of the grid fails to meet demand
SA group indicates it wants to delist Australian miner, which CEO Neal Froneman says is under poor leadership
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times
Stock price drop reignites jitters among investors about the resilience of the global banking system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
WATCH: Joburg Revenue Flow At Risk Amid Flight From Eskom Power Cuts
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
Rights activists say the new process should be made as accessible as possible to include previously excluded or undercounted groups such as transgender people
Striker pulled off after fifth goal so that ‘he will still have a goal target’
Vehicle owners are given deadline to fit tracking devices or they will no longer be insured
The JSE was little changed on Wednesday, with its global peers mixed as investors digested the US’s inflation report and the fallout from the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse.
US consumer prices rose in line with market expectations. On a monthly basis, inflation was 0.4%, matching estimates for February. The core CPI (consumer price index), which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of underlying price pressures, rose 0.5% month to month — slightly higher than the markets’ expectations. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE slips as investors mull over US inflation data after SVB collapse
Markets still believe the US Fed will hike rates 25 basis points next week despite the stress in the US banking system
The JSE was little changed on Wednesday, with its global peers mixed as investors digested the US’s inflation report and the fallout from the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse.
US consumer prices rose in line with market expectations. On a monthly basis, inflation was 0.4%, matching estimates for February. The core CPI (consumer price index), which excludes volatile food and energy prices and is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of underlying price pressures, rose 0.5% month to month — slightly higher than the markets’ expectations. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.