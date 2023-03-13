Oil dips on rate hikes jitters despite Chinese demand recovery

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Beijing — Oil prices slipped in Monday Asian morning trade as concerns about possible further US interest rate hikes continue to rattle investors, though a recovery in Chinese demand and a weaker dollar provided some support.
Brent crude futures fell 15c, or -0.18%, to $82.63 per barrel by 3.32am. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) dipped 9c, or 0.12%, to $76.59 a barrel.
Market sentiment was fragile as worries about further monetary tightening by the Fed have been worsened by high crude oil inventories in the US, analysts from ANZ Bank observed in a note on Monday morning.
A weaker greenback, which makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies, helped lend support to oil prices.
The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and New York-based Signature Bank and concerns about possible contagion that led to a sell-off in US assets at the end of last week, has put downward pressure on the dollar. The dollar index was down 0.2% in Asian morning trade on Monday.
Comments on Sunday from Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser on crude demand from China also provided some support.
“If you considered China opening up and a pickup in jet fuels and very limited spare capacity, we are talking 2-million barrels, so we are cautiously optimistic in the short to mid term and the market will remain tightly balanced,” he said.
The comments come after the announcement that Riyadh and Tehran had agreed to restore diplomatic relations in a China-brokered deal, potentially paving the way to the revival of a nuclear deal that would allow exports of now-sanctioned Iranian crude.
Oil’s weak start to the week represents a slowing of positive momentum from Friday, when US employment data surprised to the upside. Data for February beat expectations with nonfarm payrolls rising 311,000, compared with expectations of 205,000 jobs added, according to a survey.
From a medium to long-term supply perspective, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said on Friday US energy firms cut last week the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for a fourth consecutive week for the first time since July 2020.
Reuters
Oil dips on rate hikes jitters despite Chinese demand recovery
Market sentiment is fragile as high US crude oil inventories increase worries about further Fed tightening, analysts say
