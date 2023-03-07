Business Day TV talks to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Despite the demise of socialism and the Ukraine war the party inexplicably clings to the two countries’ coattails
Eco-justice group has asked the department to suspend the Turkish company’s pending application for environmental authorisation
The president announced changes to his cabinet in which he appointed or retained political loyalists and fired detractors
Research by Discovery Bank and Visa shows eating out has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
The financial regulation proposal brings oversight of most of the industry directly under the State Council
Playing in a league ranked in the world’s top 20 should benefit the players and the national team at a time when South Africans are finding it difficult to break through into Europe’s top leagues
Producers are charitable as a rule and donate to many good causes
The rand touched its weakest level in four months on Tuesday after news that SA’s economy performed far worse than expected in the fourth quarter, while hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell further weighed on sentiment.
Data from Stats SA shows GDP contracted by 1.3% in the three months to end-December, well below market expectations of a 0.4% decline and the sharpest contraction since the third quarter of 2021, mainly as a result of persistent load-shedding...
MARKET WRAP: Rand touches four-month low
Currency takes a hit after worse-than-expected GDP data, compounded by hawkish comments from the Fed
