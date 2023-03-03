Oil heads for weekly gain on China demand hopes

Wall Street rose overnight in a move attributed to Atlanta Federal Reserve president Raphael Bostic saying the Fed should stick to ‘steady’ quarter-point rate hikes
The Treasury has found a clean way to solve the problem, explained its rationale and published all the detail in publicly available documents
In some cases the properties are illegally occupied while in others they are unlawfully rented
Those close to Mashatile say a criminal case opened against him by a North West ANC member is one of many attempts to block his appointment
In the 2023 financial year, Fintech revenue grew 47.4%, attributed to airtime lending and mobile money services
Reserve Bank governor says central banks in emerging economies have ample experience dealing with sustained price pressures
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Less than half of Turkey’s electorate is expected to vote in favour of Erdogan’s AK Party and nationalist allies, according to recent polling
Kirsten van Heerden is a sports psychologist who worked with the successful Proteas women’s team
‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong says the forthcoming fourth season will be the last
Singapore — Oil prices fell on Friday, but were poised for a weekly gain as renewed optimism on China’s demand recovery overrode recession worries brought by growing crude inventories in the US and tightening monetary policy in Europe.
Brent crude futures fell 31c, or 0.4%, to $84.44 a barrel at 4.12am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 29c, also 0.4%, at $77.87 a barrel.
The retreat in oil prices came as eurozone inflation fell less than expected last month, which boosted expectations of further interest rate increases by the European Central Bank (ECB).
ECB President Christine Lagarde confirmed on Thursday the central bank is still looking to hike rates by a half a percentage point on March 16. Markets are also pricing in another 50 basis point hike in May.
Brent has climbed about 1.5% so far this week, on course for a second consecutive week of gains, while WTI has jumped about 2%, rebounding from a small loss the previous week on hopes of strong growth in fuel demand in China, the world’s top oil importer.
“Positive signs from the demand side have improved the market sentiment, allowing oil to withstand the pressures from a strong dollar following the robust US labour data,” said analysts from Haitong Futures.
The dollar index inched lower on Friday after surging 0.5% on Thursday as data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell again last week.
A stronger greenback makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.
In China, activity in the services sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in February as the removal of tough Covid-19 restrictions revived customer demand, a private sector survey showed on Friday.
Manufacturing activity in China also grew last month, at the fastest pace in more than a decade, reinforcing expectations of a fuel demand recovery. China’s seaborne imports of Russian oil are set to hit a record high this month.
The market shrugged off a 10th consecutive week of crude stock builds in the US, as record exports of US crude kept the build smaller than in recent weeks.
Russia’s plan to deepen oil export cuts in March, by up to 25% from the February level, also helped to buoy oil prices.
“A modest supply growth from the US, retreating Russian supplies and strong demand should pave the way for higher oil prices in the H2 2023,” ANZ analysts Daniel Hynes and Soni Kumari wrote on Friday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil heads for weekly gain on China demand hopes
Optimism on China’s recovery offsets US recession fears and tightening monetary policy in Europe
Singapore — Oil prices fell on Friday, but were poised for a weekly gain as renewed optimism on China’s demand recovery overrode recession worries brought by growing crude inventories in the US and tightening monetary policy in Europe.
Brent crude futures fell 31c, or 0.4%, to $84.44 a barrel at 4.12am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 29c, also 0.4%, at $77.87 a barrel.
The retreat in oil prices came as eurozone inflation fell less than expected last month, which boosted expectations of further interest rate increases by the European Central Bank (ECB).
ECB President Christine Lagarde confirmed on Thursday the central bank is still looking to hike rates by a half a percentage point on March 16. Markets are also pricing in another 50 basis point hike in May.
Brent has climbed about 1.5% so far this week, on course for a second consecutive week of gains, while WTI has jumped about 2%, rebounding from a small loss the previous week on hopes of strong growth in fuel demand in China, the world’s top oil importer.
“Positive signs from the demand side have improved the market sentiment, allowing oil to withstand the pressures from a strong dollar following the robust US labour data,” said analysts from Haitong Futures.
The dollar index inched lower on Friday after surging 0.5% on Thursday as data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell again last week.
A stronger greenback makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.
In China, activity in the services sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in February as the removal of tough Covid-19 restrictions revived customer demand, a private sector survey showed on Friday.
Manufacturing activity in China also grew last month, at the fastest pace in more than a decade, reinforcing expectations of a fuel demand recovery. China’s seaborne imports of Russian oil are set to hit a record high this month.
The market shrugged off a 10th consecutive week of crude stock builds in the US, as record exports of US crude kept the build smaller than in recent weeks.
Russia’s plan to deepen oil export cuts in March, by up to 25% from the February level, also helped to buoy oil prices.
“A modest supply growth from the US, retreating Russian supplies and strong demand should pave the way for higher oil prices in the H2 2023,” ANZ analysts Daniel Hynes and Soni Kumari wrote on Friday.
Reuters
Oil rises on strong Chinese manufacturing, despite US stockpile concerns
Oil prices lift, due in part to possible lower exports from Russia
SA activists urge French and European MPs to stop TotalEnergies’ ‘ocean grab’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Rosy factory figures in China propel oil higher
Choppy trade has oil prices bouncing
Oil dips as bullish dollar and recession fears offset gains over Russian cuts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.