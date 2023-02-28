Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Don’t tar all outsourcing sectors with the same brush
SARS commissioner believes former Eskom CEO’s statements about poor performance of the ageing fleet demotivated staff at power-station level
Makwarela vows to uphold good governance principles and plans to appoint a team to address the city’s financial crisis
Both earnings and headline earnings per share will fall for the six-month period
Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
Survivors point to Turkish man and two Pakistanis as the ‘main culprits’
Team hopes to tap momentum after win against Glasgow Warriors
The car industry should work harder to promote the benefits of petrol-electric cars, says magazine CEO George Mienie
The JSE closed firmer on Tuesday while global markets were mixed as investors assessed the outlook for inflation and interest rates in the US and Europe.
Despite closing 0.28% higher at 77,733.87 points on the day, the all share ended the month 2.19% weaker, dragged lower by precious metals (-15.22%), resources (-13.23%) and industrial metals (-11.32%). Global bourses were also on track to close the month weaker as investors bet on more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB)...
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends weaker month on higher note
Interest rate concerns are back in focus after hawkish talk from the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank
