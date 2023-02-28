Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE ends weaker month on higher note

Interest rate concerns are back in focus after hawkish talk from the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank

28 February 2023 - 19:45 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE closed firmer on Tuesday while global markets were mixed as investors assessed the outlook for inflation and interest rates in the US and Europe.

Despite closing 0.28% higher at 77,733.87 points on the day, the all share ended the month 2.19% weaker, dragged lower by precious metals (-15.22%), resources (-13.23%) and industrial metals (-11.32%).  Global bourses were also on track to close the month weaker as investors bet on more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB)...

