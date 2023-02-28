Oil price steady on China’s growth hopes

Expectations of fuel demand recovery underpins gains
New York/Singapore — Oil prices were steady in Asian trade on Tuesday, supported by hopes a solid economic rebound in China will drive up fuel demand, offsetting worries about further US interest rate hikes potentially hurting demand in the world’s biggest economy.
Brent crude futures for April, due to expire on Tuesday, gained 14c to $82.59 a barrel by 4.43am GMT. The more active May contract firmed 17c to $82.21 a barrel.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 21c to $75.89 a barrel.
Brent and WTI futures were both on track for monthly losses of about 2.2% and 3.8% respectively, with WTI likely to hit a four-month streak of declines.
Expectations of a demand recovery in China underpinned gains, with the market awaiting data over the next two days. Economists polled by Reuters expected factory activity in the world’s second-largest economy grew in February.
“China’s economic recovery will drive its demand for commodities higher with oil positioned to benefit the most,” JPMorgan analysts in a client note.
JPMorgan’s oil analysts maintained their 2023 average price forecast on Brent crude futures at $90 a barrel.
However the threat of more US rate increases following stronger than expected new orders for core US-manufactured capital goods in January, capped gains, with US Federal Reserve governor Philip Jefferson saying inflation for services remained “stubbornly high”.
“The stronger than expected inflation numbers raised concerns about further hikes in interest rates, which has already curbed demand in the US,” ANZ analysts said in a client note.
The market will be looking out for the latest US oil stocks data due from the American Petroleum Institute industry group on Tuesday and the government’s energy information administration on Wednesday for further demand indicators.
A preliminary Reuters poll showed analysts expected crude stocks grew by 400,000 barrels in the week to February 24, which would mark the 10th consecutive week of builds.
Seven analysts polled also estimated that petrol stocks rose by about 700,000 barrels. Distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have decreased by about 500,000 barrels last week.
Oanda analyst Edward Moya said in a note that any signs that demand is improving would provide a catalyst to send WTI above last week’s high of $77.51.
Reuters
Oil price steady on China’s growth hopes
