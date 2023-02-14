Markets

Oil prices fall after US move to release more reserves

Supply concerns also eased after the EIA said it expected record March production from the seven biggest US shale basins

14 February 2023 - 12:49 Shadia Nasralla
Picture: REUTERS
London — Oil prices dipped on Tuesday after the US government said it would release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, while traders look out for US inflation data for further queues.

Brent crude futures fell 80c, or 0.9%, to $85.81 per barrel by 10.03am GMT, while US crude futures fell $1.05, or 1.3%, to $79.09 per barrel. Both benchmarks are on track for their biggest daily percentage drop since February 3.

The US department of energy said it would sell 26-million barrels of oil from the SPR, which is already at its lowest level since 1983.

The department had considered cancelling the fiscal year 2023 sale after US President Joe Biden’s administration sold a record 180-million barrels from the reserve in 2022. But that would have required Congress to act to change the mandate.

Supply concerns also eased after the Energy Information Administration said it expected record March production from the seven biggest US shale basins.

Elsewhere, crude exports resumed at a key Turkish port after a devastating earthquake rocked the region.

Monthly reports from Opec are expected later on Tuesday and from the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday.

Traders will also be looking for clues from Tuesday's crucial US consumer price index (CPI) data for January. US monthly consumer prices rose in the previous two months.

A Reuters poll showed a majority of economists expect the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least twice more in coming months. Higher inflation and ensuing rate hikes may weigh on risk assets such as oil.

“The upcoming data tsunami will greatly influence the immediate risk appetite, but the broader view has not changed: inflation will ultimately be defeated,” said PVM analyst Tamas Varga.

“The second half of the year should bring with it tight oil balance greatly aided by reviving Chinese growth.”

Reuters

