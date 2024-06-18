Stor-Age keeps dividend little changed
The board expects its distributable income per share to be about 122c-126c for the 2025 financial year
18 June 2024 - 09:27
Stor-Age, SA’s only specialist self-storage real estate investment trust (Reit), has kept its annual payment little changed as it reported a strong performance for the year to end-March, with rental income and net property operating income up 14.8% and 14.4% respectively.
Property revenue was up 14.7% to R1.2bn, while distributable earnings rose 0.4% to R562.7m..
