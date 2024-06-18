Markets are wary about global demand growth prospects amid the expectation of stronger supply
Fake SIM card 'factory' found in Sandton

Officers arrested 45 people after a bust at a house where counterfeit SIM cards were manufactured
Officers from the Gauteng organised crime investigation unit arrested 45 people after a bust at a house in Sandton where counterfeit SIM cards were manufactured.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said officers on Friday found thousands of SIM cards from all SA mobile cellphone networks as well as computers.
“Technicians from some of the mobile cellphone networks were called to the scene where they confirmed the SIM cards were imitations.”
Masondo said 43 suspected illegal immigrants and two South Africans were arrested. They are facing charges that include contravention of the Cyber Crime Act and fraud.
TimesLIVE
Fake SIM card ‘factory’ found in Sandton
