Thungela’s first-half earnings expected to slide
Lower benchmark coal prices, a drawdown on stockpiles and an increase in lower-quality coal in the export sales mix weighed on earnings
18 June 2024 - 09:58
Thungela Resources expects to report lower first-half earnings due to a decrease in the benchmark coal prices, a drawdown on stockpiles from December 2023 and an increase in lower-quality coal in the export sales mix.
The company expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-June to be 55%-69% lower than a year ago at R7-R10...
