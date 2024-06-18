New tax on Shein and Temu imports ‘to level playing field’
Tax expert says the move is not intended to deprive consumers of access to affordable products
18 June 2024 - 05:00
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is set to level the playing field for domestic retailers by changing the way imports from Chinese e-commerce retailers Shein and Temu are taxed.
This will entail taxing orders by individuals at the same scale as wholesaler importers would pay...
