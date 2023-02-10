Asia stocks slide as Fed rate concerns grow

Gold prices head for second weekly drop as dollar edges up 0.1% against rivals
As ANC’s electoral decline chips away at patronage largesse, the party is forced to look at innovative ways to sustain itself
‘To build such a society, to overcome the great difficulties of the moment, we need to work together’
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Global factors help hammer full-year profit down 60% to R2.64bn
The renewed loss of skilled and high-income earners is a threat to public finances, says chief economist
Clarity is wanted on serious allegations, as well as an indication that the board has a plan to address them
Toddler pulled from the rubble 79 hours after the earthquake, as hundreds of thousands left homeless in middle of winter
Coach Zwane expects tough match against Maritzburg United in Nedbank Cup last 32
Zombie movie marks year in which gaming has ascended to level of culturally unavoidable
Tokyo — Asia-Pacific stocks fell on Friday, slumping towards a second weekly loss as investors fretted about the potential for further Federal Reserve tightening and the effect on the US economy.
US short-term treasury yields held near a one-month high, helping the dollar tick up against major peers, after Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin overnight added to a chorus of hawkish central bank commentary in recent days.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sank 0.54% and was on course for a 1% weekly decline, after losing 1.16% in the previous week.
Mainland Chinese blue chips lost 0.41% and the Hang Seng tumbled 1.19%. China’s January factory gate prices fell more than economists expected, suggesting that flashes of domestic demand that had stoked consumer prices after the zero-Covid policy ended are not yet strong enough to rekindle upstream sectors.
Australia’s benchmark slid 0.56% and South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.49%.
Japan’s Nikkei bucked the trend with a 0.5% rise, boosted by some strong earnings reports.
US equity futures were flat, after the S&P 500 sank 0.88% overnight.
“Is inflation calming? That’s really the core question for this year,” Barkin said in a podcast on the Richmond Fed’s website, adding that he felt the decline so far had been “distorted” by some falling goods prices.
At the start of the week, investors had been cheered after Fed chair Jerome Powell refrained from striking a more hawkish posture after a much stronger than expected jobs report at the end of last week.
“Powell maintained a relatively dovish tone, and markets took that as a green light to rally, but pretty much 24 hours later we got a stream of extremely hawkish Fed speak,” said Tony Sycamore, a strategist at IG.
“If rates go past that five, five-and-a-quarter percent range that the Fed has previously indicated, markets are definitely not priced for that — absolutely not.”
Money markets now see a peak in the current rate cycle around 5.15% in July.
The two-year Treasury yield eased slightly to about 4.48% in Tokyo, after touching the highest since January 6 at 4.514% overnight. The 10-year yield edged down to around 3.67% after bumping around 3.96% midweek, also the highest since January 6.
The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers including the euro and yen, ticked up slightly to 103.28, sticking to the middle of its range this week. It touched 103.96 on Tuesday for the first time since January 6 as well.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices dipped in early trade on Friday but were headed for a weekly gain with the market continuing to see-saw between fears of a recession hitting the US and hopes for strong fuel demand recovery in China, the world’s top oil importer.
Brent crude futures fell 28c, or 0.3%, to $84.22 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 35c, or 0.5%, to $77.71.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asia stocks slide as Fed rate concerns grow
Asia-Pacific stocks head for second weekly loss as dollar gains ground
Tokyo — Asia-Pacific stocks fell on Friday, slumping towards a second weekly loss as investors fretted about the potential for further Federal Reserve tightening and the effect on the US economy.
US short-term treasury yields held near a one-month high, helping the dollar tick up against major peers, after Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin overnight added to a chorus of hawkish central bank commentary in recent days.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sank 0.54% and was on course for a 1% weekly decline, after losing 1.16% in the previous week.
Mainland Chinese blue chips lost 0.41% and the Hang Seng tumbled 1.19%. China’s January factory gate prices fell more than economists expected, suggesting that flashes of domestic demand that had stoked consumer prices after the zero-Covid policy ended are not yet strong enough to rekindle upstream sectors.
Australia’s benchmark slid 0.56% and South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.49%.
Japan’s Nikkei bucked the trend with a 0.5% rise, boosted by some strong earnings reports.
US equity futures were flat, after the S&P 500 sank 0.88% overnight.
“Is inflation calming? That’s really the core question for this year,” Barkin said in a podcast on the Richmond Fed’s website, adding that he felt the decline so far had been “distorted” by some falling goods prices.
At the start of the week, investors had been cheered after Fed chair Jerome Powell refrained from striking a more hawkish posture after a much stronger than expected jobs report at the end of last week.
“Powell maintained a relatively dovish tone, and markets took that as a green light to rally, but pretty much 24 hours later we got a stream of extremely hawkish Fed speak,” said Tony Sycamore, a strategist at IG.
“If rates go past that five, five-and-a-quarter percent range that the Fed has previously indicated, markets are definitely not priced for that — absolutely not.”
Money markets now see a peak in the current rate cycle around 5.15% in July.
The two-year Treasury yield eased slightly to about 4.48% in Tokyo, after touching the highest since January 6 at 4.514% overnight. The 10-year yield edged down to around 3.67% after bumping around 3.96% midweek, also the highest since January 6.
The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers including the euro and yen, ticked up slightly to 103.28, sticking to the middle of its range this week. It touched 103.96 on Tuesday for the first time since January 6 as well.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices dipped in early trade on Friday but were headed for a weekly gain with the market continuing to see-saw between fears of a recession hitting the US and hopes for strong fuel demand recovery in China, the world’s top oil importer.
Brent crude futures fell 28c, or 0.3%, to $84.22 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 35c, or 0.5%, to $77.71.
Reuters
Asian shares firmer after Fed’s disinflation comments
Asian stocks soar as Fed signals end of monetary tightening
Indian economy hit by Adani contagion
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Asian shares follow Wall Street down as US Fed signals rate hikes
‘It’s still all about central banks’, as traders await word from Jerome Powell
Asian shares fall on upbeat US data as dollar keeps rising
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.