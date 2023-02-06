Markets

Gold inches up but fails to breach $1,900/oz on rates fears and firm dollar

Bullion prices dropped on Friday after data showed US jobs growth accelerated sharply and the jobless rate hit a low

06 February 2023 - 07:38 Kavya Guduru
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANINDITO MUKHERJEE
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANINDITO MUKHERJEE

Bengaluru — Gold prices regained some ground on Monday but a firmer dollar and concerns that the US Federal Reserve might keep hiking interest rates kept bullion below the key $1,900-an-ounce level.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,872.96 per ounce by 4.57am, after hitting its lowest level since January 6 earlier in the session. US gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,886.00.

Bullion prices had dropped about 2.5% on Friday after data showed US job growth accelerated sharply last month and the unemployment rate hit a more than 53½-year low of 3.4%.

“Markets were initially looking for the first [rate] cut to come in 3Q 2023 [post-Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) but before non-farm payrolls release], but expectations for the first cut have now been pushed back to November-December 2023,” said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong.

“Markets are now expecting the Fed to keep peak rate [still around 5%] on hold for longer. This could depress gold's appeal in the interim.”

Interest-rate futures traders are now expecting eventual Fed rate cuts to start in November vs in September previously, with rates seen peaking at 5.06% in June.

Those bets helped the dollar index rise 0.2%, adding pressure on gold by raising its cost for buyers holding other currencies.

Rising US interest rates tend to dim the appeal of gold as they increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset while boosting the dollar, in which bullion is priced.

“We see [gold] prices ranging between $1,820-$1,950, but looking ahead, we are more constructive, especially once focus reverts (as we think it will) to the likelihood of falling rates and a weaker dollar,” Edward Meir, a metals analyst at Marex, wrote in a monthly note.

Spot silver edged up 0.2% to $22.39 per ounce, platinum was little changed at $973.88 and palladium added 0.2% to $1,626.38. 

Reuters

Asian shares fall on upbeat US data as dollar keeps rising

The jobs report lessened the risk of recession, but also suggested interest rates would have to rise further and stay up for longer
Markets
1 hour ago

Oil edges up on upbeat Chinese demand outlook

The country’s recovery remains a key driver of crude prices, says International Energy Agency executive director Fatih Birol
Markets
1 hour ago

JSE faces tough start as Tencent declines

Local investors will also be on the lookout for big political news with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to reshuffle his cabinet
Markets
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
SA assets still present opportunities despite ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens most in two month while ...
Markets
3.
JSE faces tough start as Tencent declines
Markets
4.
JSE PREVIEW: JSE likely to edge lower in line ...
Markets
5.
Weak tech earnings cast pall on world stocks
Markets

Related Articles

Cash-flush DRDGold points to modest half-year earnings rise

Companies / Mining

Gold holds steady, but heads for weekly drop

Markets

Sibanye considers Free State uranium

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.