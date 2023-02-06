Gold inches up but fails to breach $1,900/oz on rates fears and firm dollar

Bullion prices dropped on Friday after data showed US jobs growth accelerated sharply and the jobless rate hit a low
Bengaluru — Gold prices regained some ground on Monday but a firmer dollar and concerns that the US Federal Reserve might keep hiking interest rates kept bullion below the key $1,900-an-ounce level.
Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,872.96 per ounce by 4.57am, after hitting its lowest level since January 6 earlier in the session. US gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,886.00.
Bullion prices had dropped about 2.5% on Friday after data showed US job growth accelerated sharply last month and the unemployment rate hit a more than 53½-year low of 3.4%.
“Markets were initially looking for the first [rate] cut to come in 3Q 2023 [post-Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) but before non-farm payrolls release], but expectations for the first cut have now been pushed back to November-December 2023,” said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong.
“Markets are now expecting the Fed to keep peak rate [still around 5%] on hold for longer. This could depress gold's appeal in the interim.”
Interest-rate futures traders are now expecting eventual Fed rate cuts to start in November vs in September previously, with rates seen peaking at 5.06% in June.
Those bets helped the dollar index rise 0.2%, adding pressure on gold by raising its cost for buyers holding other currencies.
Rising US interest rates tend to dim the appeal of gold as they increase the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset while boosting the dollar, in which bullion is priced.
“We see [gold] prices ranging between $1,820-$1,950, but looking ahead, we are more constructive, especially once focus reverts (as we think it will) to the likelihood of falling rates and a weaker dollar,” Edward Meir, a metals analyst at Marex, wrote in a monthly note.
Spot silver edged up 0.2% to $22.39 per ounce, platinum was little changed at $973.88 and palladium added 0.2% to $1,626.38.
Reuters
Gold inches up but fails to breach $1,900/oz on rates fears and firm dollar
Bullion prices dropped on Friday after data showed US jobs growth accelerated sharply and the jobless rate hit a low
