JSE and rand slide as investors digest strong US jobs data

The figures point to a strong chance of the country avoiding a recession and of rates staying higher for longer, analyst says

06 February 2023 - 10:55 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors digested a surprising US jobs report that came stronger than expected. 

The rand fell with emerging market currencies, shedding almost 2.5% on Friday after nonfarm payrolls printed nearly three times higher than expected...

