Oil edges up on upbeat Chinese demand outlook

The country’s recovery remains a key driver of crude prices, says International Energy Agency executive director Fatih Birol

06 February 2023 - 07:29 Sonali Paul
Melbourne — Oil prices inched up in early trade on Monday after falling about 8% last week to more than three-week lows as jitters over major economies outweighed signs of a demand recovery in China, the world's top oil importer.

Brent crude futures crawled up 16c, or 0.2%, to $80.10 a barrel by 2.22am, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 15c, also 0.2% higher, to $73.54 a barrel.

Last Friday, WTI and Brent slid 3% after strong US jobs data raised concerns that the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates, which in turn boosted the dollar.

While recession fears dominated the market last week, on Sunday International Energy Agency (IEA) executive director Fatih Birol highlighted that China's recovery remains a key driver for oil prices.

The IEA expects half of global oil demand growth this year will come from China, where Birol said jet fuel demand was surging.

He said depending on how strong that recovery is, Opec and allies, together called Opec+, may have to reassess their decision to cut output by 2-million barrels per day in 2023.

“If demand goes up very strongly, if the Chinese economy rebounds, then there will be a need for the Opec+ countries to look at their [output] policies,” Birol told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in India.

Price caps on Russian products took effect on Sunday, with the Group of Seven (G7), the EU and Australia agreeing on caps of $100 per barrel on diesel and other products that trade at a premium to crude, and $45 per barrel for products that trade at a discount, such as fuel oil.

“For the moment, the market expects non-EU countries will increase imports of refined Russian crude, thus creating little disruption to overall supplies,” ANZ analysts said in a client note.

“Nevertheless, Opec's continued constraint on supply should keep the market tight,” they said.

Asian shares fall on upbeat US data as dollar keeps rising

The jobs report lessened the risk of recession, but also suggested interest rates would have to rise further and stay up for longer
JSE faces tough start as Tencent declines

Local investors will also be on the lookout for big political news with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to reshuffle his cabinet
MARKET WRAP: Rand weakens most in two month while JSE follows global bourses firmer

The rand continues to face numerous risks, including ongoing load-shedding
