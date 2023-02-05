Transnet boss says big miners opposed to transformation, but Minerals Council begs to differ
A recovery in uranium prices was behind NYSE- and JSE-listed precious metals company Sibanye-Stillwater's decision to study the viability of uranium mining at its Beatrix 4 Free State-based mine, it said. If approved, it will add to the diversification of its portfolio.
Spokesperson James Wellsted said this week that uranium mining at the facility, originally known as Beisa, would enhance the company's focus on green metals that had seen Sibanye take a majority stake in Finland's Keliber lithium project, a supplier of the key battery ingredient to Europe. ..
Sibanye considers Free State uranium
The company says prices make it commercially viable to do so, but Solidarity says there's a lack of transparency
