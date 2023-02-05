Business

Sibanye considers Free State uranium

The company says prices make it commercially viable to do so, but Solidarity says there's a lack of transparency

05 February 2023 - 08:23

A recovery in uranium prices was behind NYSE- and JSE-listed precious metals company Sibanye-Stillwater's decision to study the viability of uranium mining at its Beatrix 4 Free State-based mine, it said. If approved, it will add to the diversification of its portfolio. 

Spokesperson James Wellsted said this week that uranium mining at the facility, originally known as Beisa, would enhance the company's focus on green metals that had seen Sibanye take a majority stake in Finland's Keliber lithium project, a supplier of the key battery ingredient to Europe. ..

