Markets

Oil prices steady as Opec prepares to meet

Traders marking time in lead up to Fed meeting and report on US fuel stockpiles

01 February 2023 - 13:44 Shadia Nasralla
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — Oil prices were broadly stable as the market looks towards a meeting of Opec and its allies as well as a Federal Reserve rate decision and US government data on crude and fuel stockpiles on Wednesday.

Brent crude futures dipped 11c to $85.35 a barrel at 9.49am GMT, while West Texas Intermediate rose 8c to $78.95 a barrel.

Tamer US rate hike expectations helped lower the dollar index, which supported oil prices as a weaker greenback makes the commodity cheaper for buyers holding other currencies, according to Stephen Brennock, analyst at PVM.

The Federal Reserve is expected to deliver its decision at 7pm GMT.

All eyes will be on a meeting of key ministers of Opec and allies including Russia, collectively known as Opec+, where producers are expected to stick with output targets agreed in November.

Opec’s output fell in January, as Iraqi exports dropped and Nigeria’s production didn’t recover, with the 10 Opec members pumping 920,000 barrels a day below their targeted volumes under the Opec+ agreement, according to a Reuters survey.

The shortfall was bigger than the deficit of 780,000 bbl/day in December.

Separately, data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group shows US crude stocks rose about 6.3-million barrels, more than expected, in the week ended January 27, according to market sources.

Government stockpile data is due at 3.30pm GMT.

“Commercial storage in North America is ample,” said Norbert Ruecker, economist at the bank Julius Baer. “The improved market mood has lifted prices of late, but this support should remain temporary. We see lower prices in the longer term, in line with the futures market’s expectations.”

WTI is trading in contango, which means front-month delivery contracts are trading higher than later deliveries, indicating current oversupply.

Brent is in a shallow backwardation, the opposite market structure. 

Reuters

Russia seeks $220m in unpaid taxes from oil giant Exxon

Regional court in Sakhalin lists a prosecution claim against Exxon Neftegaz, ExxonMobil’s Russian subsidiary
Companies
1 day ago

Oil slips amid expectation of central banks’ hiking rates again

Interest rate decisions will shed light on prospects for economic and oil demand growth, said PVM’s Tamas Varga
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE firmer ahead of Fed’s rate decision
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips but ends the month strong
Markets
3.
JSE PREVIEW: JSE likely to remain in narrow range ...
Markets
4.
Gold in narrow price range ahead of Fed decision
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: Rand, JSE weaker as focus shifts to ...
Markets

Related Articles

Shell launches raft of changes under new CEO Wael Sawan

Companies / Energy

War in Ukraine will accelerate shift to renewables, says BP

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.