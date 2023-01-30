Companies / Energy

Shell launches raft of changes under new CEO Wael Sawan

Executive committee to shrink to seven from nine members

30 January 2023 - 20:07 Ron Bousso
Wael Sawan. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Wael Sawan. Picture: BLOOMBERG

London — Shell will combine its oil and gas production and liquefied natural gas (LNG) divisions as part of broader changes under new CEO Wael Sawan, which the company said could result in some job cuts.

The new division, which combines Shell’s most profitable operations, will be headed by upstream director Zoe Yujnovich, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Sawan took office on January 1 after heading Shell's integrated gas division, which included the group's LNG and renewables businesses, with a vow to simplify and improve the company's operations.

Under the internal restructuring, renewables operations will be combined with Shell’s oil refining and marketing operations led by downstream director Huibert Vigeveno, the company said.

The overhaul will reduce the size of Shell’s executive committee to seven from nine members in an effort to “simplify the organisation further and improve performance”.

The changes could result in “relatively limited” job cuts across the company, a spokesperson said.

Shell last underwent a major overhaul in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, in which then-CEO Ben van Beurden cut more than 10% of the company’s workforce as part of his push to steer the company towards energy transition.

“Fewer interfaces mean greater co-operation, discipline and speed, enabling us to focus on strengthening performance across the businesses and generating strong returns for our investors,” Sawan said in the statement.

The changes will take effect on July 1.

Shell’s strategy calls for cuts to its greenhouse gas emissions and the building of a large low-carbon business. 

The company reports its 2022 full-year results on Thursday.

Reuters 

Nigeria and offshore company square off over arbitration award

The African country is seeking to overturn a ruling ordering it to pay billions after a gas deal with Process & Industrial Development collapsed
News
1 day ago

Shell expects to pay $2bn in windfall tax as LNG trading improves

Several European governments and Britain have imposed windfall taxes on energy companies this year to rein in excess profits as energy prices have ...
Companies
3 weeks ago

Shell ordered to pay Nigerian farmers €15m for oil spills

Damages awarded after environmental group Friends of the Earth brought the case in a Dutch court
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Emboldened investors boost value of Naspers ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Pandor steps up for MTN over Ghana tax assessment
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Andile Ngcaba’s Convergence Partners secures R5bn ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Tongaat CEO steps down as creditors approve ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Equites to spend R3.21bn on logistics projects to ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Shell expects to pay $2bn in windfall tax as LNG trading improves

Companies / Energy

Shell ordered to pay Nigerian farmers €15m for oil spills

World

Investors call on oil majors to align emissions with Paris Agreement

News

Shell injects £1.2bn into UK energy unit to weather volatility

News

Shell buys Danish biogas producer Nature Energy for $2bn in green push

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.