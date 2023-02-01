JSE firmer ahead of Fed’s rate decision

Investors await chair Jerome Powell’s address to gauge the future direction of the US central bank
A drop in nuclear output forces the European country to switch from exporter to importer as gas consumption rises in tight energy markets
By early Wednesday morning, the Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child hospitals had 50% and 65% water supply, respectively
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
Foreast headline earnings for the six months to end-December driven by upswing across almost every region in which the group operates
Most encouraging is the significant and surprising improvement in the business activity index relative to the previous month’s
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Surging invasion-fuelled manufacturing helps keep industry strong despite sanctions and other challenges
Celebrating with gusto the move of a player of undoubted potential to England’s second tier says much about how low our football has fallen
The domestic wine sector is utterly dependent on exports to balance its books
The JSE was firmer on Wednesday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors await the US Federal Reserve rate decision outcome.
The federal open market committee (FOMC) is set to conclude its first meeting of the year later today, with a hike of 25 basis points (bps) widely expected...
