MARKET WRAP: JSE slips but ends the month strong

Investors are firmly focused on the Fed, the ECB and the Bank of England while the US earnings season isn’t playing out as hoped

31 January 2023 - 19:38 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE closed weaker on Tuesday as investors opted for caution ahead of several key central bank interest rate announcements and mulled over further corporate earnings reports.

Still, the all share finished the first month of the year 8.8% higher, buoyed by gains in industrials, industrial metals, retailers and resources, which have risen 12.6%, 9.5%, 8.6% and 7.1%, respectively. ..

