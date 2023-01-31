Business Day TV speaks to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
The party supports ‘allowing traditional authorities to exercise local government functions’
SA plunged into stage 6 power cuts overnight and faces indefinite stage 5 after more generating units break down
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
GM gains rights to buy all the lithium from Thacker Pass mine in Nevada when it opens in 2026
SA’s outlook revised higher, but dangers to its prospects have increased since the beginning of the year amid worsening power cuts
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
The US's top envoy restates America’s support for Israel and two-state solution during his visit to the West Bank
Celebrating with gusto the move of a player of undoubted potential to England’s second tier says much about how low our football has fallen
Diesel prices are a mixed bag, with a slight increase for high-sulphur fuel and a 1c decrease for low sulphur
The JSE closed weaker on Tuesday as investors opted for caution ahead of several key central bank interest rate announcements and mulled over further corporate earnings reports.
Still, the all share finished the first month of the year 8.8% higher, buoyed by gains in industrials, industrial metals, retailers and resources, which have risen 12.6%, 9.5%, 8.6% and 7.1%, respectively. ..
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips but ends the month strong
Investors are firmly focused on the Fed, the ECB and the Bank of England while the US earnings season isn’t playing out as hoped
