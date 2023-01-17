The likely impact on prices may be gained from looking at the trend of arrivals from suppliers other than its northerly neighbour
The president can demonstrate he will deal with the energy crisis, but so far the signs are not encouraging
The president has told stakeholders that Eskom is ‘too big to fail’ and solutions must be found with government help
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
US home appliances maker Whirlpool is folding its European business into a new company controlled by Turkish rival Arcelik
The price of electricity for the mining industry has increased eightfold since 2008 while consumer prices have doubled
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
Save the Children, International Rescue Committee and others suspended operations in December in protest at Taliban restrictions on women
Shanghai loses out for the fourth year in a row despite lifting Covid restrictions
Japanese brand’s new Fronx compact SUV is also headed our way
The JSE closed marginally firmer on Tuesday after swinging between small losses and gains in the session, while the rand weakened as investors digested news about SA’s power crisis and economy.
The government and Eskom are facing legal challenges on multiple fronts over the ongoing outages that continue to worsen, disrupting the country’s economic activity. ..
MARKET WRAP: JSE marginally firmer as rand weakens amid power crisis
Investors and analysts watch for clues out of Davos on policy developments in 2023
