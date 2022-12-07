Markets

JSE faces mixed Asian markets as Fed rate hikes loom

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.15%, while China’s Shanghai composite decreased by 0.40% and Japan’s Nikkei 0.57%

07 December 2022 - 07:45 Nico Gous

The JSE will open to mixed Asian markets, which digested lower US markets overnight as the possibility of more aggressive interest-rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve looms despite China easing strict Covid-19 controls.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong edged up 0.15%, while the Shanghai composite in mainland China decreased by 0.40% and the Nikkei in Japan 0.57%. Year to date, the Hang Seng has lost 16.35%, the Shanghai composite 11.91% and the Nikkei 5.37%...

