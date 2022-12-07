Analysts are transitioning from inflation and interest rate worries to concerns over weakening growth and falling profits
Prada will appoint former LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton executive Andrea Guerra as CEO
President addressed the opening session of the first World Science Forum on African soil
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
The company has obtained equity investment to fund it, a spokeperson says
Short-term credit is a barometer of the financial health of lower-income households
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
The Southeast Asian nation wants to reduce its reliance on Russian arms and export locally made weapons to Africa and the rest of Asia
An article has contrasted the failures of the men’s team with Japan and South Korea, which made the round of 16 in Qatar
There’s much to be recommended with year-end wine purchases
The JSE will open to mixed Asian markets, which digested lower US markets overnight as the possibility of more aggressive interest-rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve looms despite China easing strict Covid-19 controls.
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong edged up 0.15%, while the Shanghai composite in mainland China decreased by 0.40% and the Nikkei in Japan 0.57%. Year to date, the Hang Seng has lost 16.35%, the Shanghai composite 11.91% and the Nikkei 5.37%...
JSE faces mixed Asian markets as Fed rate hikes loom
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.15%, while China’s Shanghai composite decreased by 0.40% and Japan’s Nikkei 0.57%
BL Premium
