Gold price rises as dollar eases
Investor focus turns to Fed’s latest meeting report
Bengaluru — Gold rose on Tuesday, recouping some of the last session’s declines, as the dollar eased, with the focus turning to minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s latest meeting for clues on future rate hikes.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,743.07 an ounce by 2.15am GMT. US gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,744.50.
Bullion fell for a fourth straight session on Monday as investors preferred the safety of the dollar amid fresh Covid-19 curbs in China.
On Tuesday, the dollar paused its advance, making gold cheaper for overseas buyers.
The Fed’s November meeting minutes are due on Wednesday, with most traders betting on a 50 basis point hike in December. Chances of a 75 bps hike were pegged at 19% after recent comments by Fed officials.
“With investors not expecting any new substantial information, the threat from the minutes is that the Federal open market committee could put the pivot narrative in a hawkish wrapper playing down any chance of a policy swing from tightening to easing,” Stephen Innes, managing partner, SPI Asset Management, said.
However, overall bets for more benign inflation should support gold investors betting on a borderline recession in the first half of next year and an eventual Fed pivot to rate cuts, Innes said.
While gold is considered an inflation hedge, high interest rates discourage investing in non-yielding bullion.
Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said the central bank can downshift to smaller rate hike increments from next month as it fine-tunes its policy.
Innes said the only factor that may drive gold back below $1,700 was an “upside surprise in US CPI”.
Silver advanced 1% to $21.05 per ounce, platinum added 1.2% to $993.50, while palladium rose 0.4% to $1,872.25.
The World Platinum Investment Council said it expected a deficit of the metal in 2023 after a hefty surplus this year.
Reuters
