Traders are tentatively bullish on the greenback after hawkish comments from Bank members last week that is weighing on the bullion, analyst says
Electrification, tightening decarbonisation policy and the plunging cost of renewables will drive the change, experts say
The department says that ‘all possible efforts are being made to ensure all the measures in the national electricity plan are implemented’
Acting secretary-general finds himself at the centre of the party operations and also of the leadership question
The bottom line of the private hospital operator rose 38.2% in its 2022 year after its results were hampered by the pandemic the past two years
Repossessions are expected to rise as more vehicle buyers seek credit extensions and debt counselling
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
China is fighting numerous flareups, from Zhengzhou in central Henan province to Chongqing in the southwest
The captain’s first-half brace propelled the South Americans to a comfortable 2-0 win over hosts Qatar in the opening game on Sunday
There are far bigger and more important things than racing in circles, four-times world champion says after stepping away from Formula One career
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Market data — November 20 2022
Market data including bonds and fuel prices
