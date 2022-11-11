×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE extends gains on bets of slowing rate hikes

Also helping sentiment on the day is a modest relaxation of Chinese quarantine measures

BL Premium
11 November 2022 - 19:08 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE added to the previous session’s gains on Friday, on hopes that prospects of cooling inflation in the US will prompt the Federal Reserve to ease up on its aggressive tightening.

Also helping sentiment on the day is the news that China’s zero-Covid policy, which has weighed on business and economic growth, is getting a little looser. China reduced its quarantine time for international visitors by two days, while also limiting contact tracing only to close contact with people who are infected with the virus. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.