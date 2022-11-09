×

Markets

JSE faces lower Asian markets amid new Covid-19 cases in China

Global markets are also awaiting the results from the US midterm elections

09 November 2022 - 07:47 Nico Gous

The JSE could be in for a gloomy day as new Covid-19 cases in mainland China weighed on markets, including Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers and Prosus, while global markets zoom in on the results of the US midterm elections trickling in.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong retreated 1.52% on Wednesday morning, the Nikkei in Japan 0.41% and the Shanghai composite in mainland China 0.35%. Year to date, the Hang Seng is down 29.94%, the Shanghai composite 15.93% and the Nikkei 5.27%. Tencent dropped by 3.50% and has plunged 47.77% so far this year...

