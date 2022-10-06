Oil soars as Opec+ continues to tighten global crude supply

Abdul Davids recommends that investors focus on the long term and use the prevailing market volatility as a good opportunity to build their portfolios
Brokers can manipulate price data and spreads because MetaQuotes hands over control of the MT4 and MT5 apps’ code base to licensees
Lesufi beat the DA’s Solly Msimanga to the role with 38 votes to the latter's 22, on Thursday
At Cathay, pilot attrition has been higher than normal, with permanent pay cuts of as much as 58% playing a big role
Future interest rate hikes are no longer a given but will be data dependent
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
Country has plenty of solar and hydropower potential, but there are calls for moderation so as not to disrupt biodiversity or blight the Alps
Motivation does not come stronger than the actors words to his countrymen
Turning one of its museums into offices looks retrogressive, but may attract the best staff
Singapore — Oil prices rose for a fourth session on Thursday, with Brent at a three-week high, after Opec+ agreed to further tighten global crude supply with a deal to slash production by about 2-million barrel per day (bpd), the largest reduction since 2020.
Brent crude futures for December settlement rose 22c, or 0.2%, to $93.59 a barrel by 2.34am GMT after settling 1.7% higher in the previous session.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for November delivery gained 22c, or 0.3%, to $87.98 a barrel, building on a 1.4% rise on Tuesday.
The agreement between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies including Russia, a group known as Opec+, comes ahead of a EU embargo on Russian oil and would squeeze supplies in an already tight market, adding to inflation.
Given that production at some of the Opec+ countries is below target levels, the actual cut would be smaller than the 2-million bpd reduction agreed to at the meeting.
Saudi energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said the real supply cut would be about 1-million to 1.1-million bpd and they were in response to rising interest rates in the West and a weakening global economy.
The administration of US President Joe Biden has criticised the deal as being “shortsighted”. The White House said President Biden would continue to assess whether to release further strategic oil stocks to lower prices.
The White House said it would consult with Congress on additional paths to reduce Opec and its allies’ control over energy prices in an apparent reference to legislation that could expose members of the group to antitrust lawsuits.
“The final market impact would depend on the duration of the agreement, as Opec+ decided to extend its Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) until the end of 2023,” Citi analysts said in a note, adding that the supply cuts will keep global inventories low for longer and tighten markets in 2023.
More than half of the 1-million bpd supply cut is expected to come from the world’s top exporter, Saudi Arabia, analysts at RBC Capital said.
Separately on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russia may cut oil output in an attempt to offset the effects of price caps imposed by the West over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.
A draw in US oil stockpiles last week also supported prices. Crude inventories dropped by 1.4-million barrels in the week ended September 30 to 429.2-million barrels, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Oil soars as Opec+ continues to tighten global crude supply
The intergovernmental organisation of 15 oil-exporting countries is slashing production by about 2-million barrels per day — the largest reduction since 2020
Singapore — Oil prices rose for a fourth session on Thursday, with Brent at a three-week high, after Opec+ agreed to further tighten global crude supply with a deal to slash production by about 2-million barrel per day (bpd), the largest reduction since 2020.
Brent crude futures for December settlement rose 22c, or 0.2%, to $93.59 a barrel by 2.34am GMT after settling 1.7% higher in the previous session.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for November delivery gained 22c, or 0.3%, to $87.98 a barrel, building on a 1.4% rise on Tuesday.
The agreement between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and allies including Russia, a group known as Opec+, comes ahead of a EU embargo on Russian oil and would squeeze supplies in an already tight market, adding to inflation.
Given that production at some of the Opec+ countries is below target levels, the actual cut would be smaller than the 2-million bpd reduction agreed to at the meeting.
Saudi energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said the real supply cut would be about 1-million to 1.1-million bpd and they were in response to rising interest rates in the West and a weakening global economy.
The administration of US President Joe Biden has criticised the deal as being “shortsighted”. The White House said President Biden would continue to assess whether to release further strategic oil stocks to lower prices.
The White House said it would consult with Congress on additional paths to reduce Opec and its allies’ control over energy prices in an apparent reference to legislation that could expose members of the group to antitrust lawsuits.
“The final market impact would depend on the duration of the agreement, as Opec+ decided to extend its Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) until the end of 2023,” Citi analysts said in a note, adding that the supply cuts will keep global inventories low for longer and tighten markets in 2023.
More than half of the 1-million bpd supply cut is expected to come from the world’s top exporter, Saudi Arabia, analysts at RBC Capital said.
Separately on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russia may cut oil output in an attempt to offset the effects of price caps imposed by the West over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.
A draw in US oil stockpiles last week also supported prices. Crude inventories dropped by 1.4-million barrels in the week ended September 30 to 429.2-million barrels, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.
Reuters
Opec+ panel calls for biggest cut to output since 2020
Oil keeps most gains as Opec+ considers biggest output cuts since 2020
Oil prices gain as Opec+ prepares to meet on cuts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.