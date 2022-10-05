Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
Instead of putting storage at the front of our power solution, we’ve put it at the back
Roger Baxter tells Joburg Indaba the Transnet mess has cost miners about R50bn in lost revenue for the year so far
He is tipped as a contender for a cabinet appointment, possibly the minister of trade & industry
Musk has revived his bid to buy Twitter at his original offer price, but the court has not yet received word to put the case on hold
Business Day TV talks to Andrew Dabalen, World Bank chief economist for Africa
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
Muhoozi Kainerugaba removed from his post, but promoted to four-star general, after he tweeted about invading Kenya
Introducing mixed teams could be a boost for the Presidents Cup
It seems that record fuel prices have ignited an interest in hybrid cars in SA
The JSE closed weaker on Wednesday with global peers mixed as investors took stock of markets’ strong rebound on Monday and Tuesday.
Heading into the second half of the week, market sentiment appears to be turning more cautious, with the local bourse weakening just over 1%. The rand also reversed the past two sessions’ gains, weakening in line with other emerging-market currencies as the dollar regained its strength...
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand soften as global rally eases
Analysts note that the local currency remains vulnerable to global developments, ‘and has some difficult terrain to navigate into the end of the year’
