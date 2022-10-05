Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
The current shift in the global order and the resultant global uncertainty can be a blessing in disguise for SA
Tsakani Maluleke revealed to parliament that the SA Post Office is insolvent; it incurred losses of at least R2.2bn and its liabilities exceeded total assets by over R4bn
Ruling throws throwing national party leadership race into disarray as provincial leader Oscar Mabuyane considers his legal options
Ambassador Theatre Group owns and operates 58 venues including the Lyceum Theatre in London’s West End
The SMME Crisis Partnership Fund is a joint initiative of the Gauteng government, the IDC and the SA SME Fund
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
The Eastern European nation is battling to stabilise its economy amid Russia’s invasion
Blindedbythelights and Spielberg both have strong winning chances in their respective events
Nicholas Yell visits Sea Point in Cape Town to take in the scenes and people along its promenade
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, with its global peers mixed as the previous session’s rally stopped for breath.
Stock markets are paring gains after a phenomenal rebound on Monday and Tuesday. The rally saw the local bourse reach the best levels in two weeks, after falling to one-year lows as global financial markets suffered a brutal September...
JSE cuts last session’s gains after huge rebound
One analyst says it is not time to get carried away but it is understandable that we are seeing some relief
