JSE cuts last session’s gains after huge rebound

One analyst says it is not time to get carried away but it is understandable that we are seeing some relief

05 October 2022 - 11:51 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, with its global peers mixed as the previous session’s rally stopped for breath.

Stock markets are paring gains after a phenomenal rebound on Monday and Tuesday. The rally saw the local bourse reach the best levels in two weeks, after falling to one-year lows as global financial markets suffered a brutal September...

